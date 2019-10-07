Penn State will host Michigan in primetime for its annual White Out game on Oct. 19.
ABC and Penn State officials announced Monday the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
Penn State and Michigan have squared off every year since 2013 in Big Ten games. The Nittany Lions are 8-14 all-time against the Wolverines. Michigan has won four of the last five meetings, including two lopsided games at Michigan Stadium (42-7 in 2018 and 49-10 in 2016). Penn State won 42-13 in Beaver Stadium in 2017.
Penn State, ranked 10th in the latest AP poll, plays in primetime this weekend when it visits No. 17 Iowa for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.