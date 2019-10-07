NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Ohio State at Penn State

Penn State fans in the upper level cheer during a white-out game Oct. 22, 2016 at Beaver Stadium. The Penn State Nittany Lions upset the #2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 24-21.

 Randy Litzinger
Icon Sportswire via AP Images

Penn State will host Michigan in primetime for its annual White Out game on Oct. 19. 

ABC and Penn State officials announced Monday the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. 

Penn State and Michigan have squared off every year since 2013 in Big Ten games. The Nittany Lions are 8-14 all-time against the Wolverines. Michigan has won four of the last five meetings, including two lopsided games at Michigan Stadium (42-7 in 2018 and 49-10 in 2016). Penn State won 42-13 in Beaver Stadium in 2017.

Penn State, ranked 10th in the latest AP poll, plays in primetime this weekend when it visits No. 17 Iowa for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

