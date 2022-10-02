Penn State moved up to No. 10 this week with 959 points in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions climbed one spot in the poll after a 17-7 win against Northwestern during a rain-soaked, water-logged Big Ten home opener on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) is idle next week before a trip to Michigan on Oct. 15.
“We have a tough stretch coming up with Michigan,” Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame on Saturday. “We must get in that facility. We’ll practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, players will have the weekend off and the coaches will go recruit on the weekend. We’ll get a head start not only on our next opponent, but the next couple opponents.”
This week’s ranking at No. 10 marks the fourth-consecutive week Penn State has appeared in the AP Top 25. After beginning the season unranked, the Nittany Lions debuted at No. 22 after earning a win against Ohio on Sept. 10. They climbed to No. 14 after a win road win at Auburn on Sept. 17 before being ranked No. 11 last week after defeating Central Michigan.
After the Oct. 15 trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Nittany Lions return to Beaver Stadium on Oct. 22 to host Minnesota for this year’s White Out game. No. 3 Ohio State visits Happy Valley on Oct. 29.
Alabama moved to No. 1 in AP Top 25 with a win on Saturday at Arkansas. Georgia dropped to No. 2 after a four-point win at Missouri. Clemson maintained its hold of No. 5.
Big Ten programs Maryland (25 votes), Minnesota (14 votes), Illinois (six votes) and Purdue (two votes) received votes in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
Penn State was also ranked No. 10 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 12 in the Coaches Poll last week.
Defensive dominance
Saturday marked the third straight week in which Penn State’s defense tallied multiple turnovers as part of a larger effort that held Northwestern to just 31 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Safety Ji’Ayir Brown snagged his second interception of the season. Defensive end Nick Tarburton, and linebacker Curtis Jacobs, recovered fumbles. Penn State’s defense also stopped Northwestern three times on fourth-down attempts in the final quarter.
“Let’s just do our job,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said of the defense’s focus during the fourth-down attempts. “Nothing flashy, we just need to go out there and execute. That was a big emphasis during the offseason, just doing our job at a high level. When we need a stop, we get one. I’m just proud of everybody.”
Penn State’s defense’s multi-turnover streak began when it recorded two interceptions and two fumbles against Auburn on Sept. 17. The Nittany Lions followed that performance with another two-interception, two-fumble recovery outing against Central Michigan a week later.
The Nittany Lions have caused 12 turnovers in 2022.
Tarburton thrives
Tarburton’s fumble recovery in the second quarter was the second fumble recovery he’s posted with the program.
The redshirt senior also forced a fumble against the Wildcats when he sacked Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hiliniski in the first half and knocked the football loose in the process.
The sack was Taruburton’s second as a Nittany Lion.
“I call him Nick the bounty hunter,” Brown said of Tarburton. “He’s relentless. You know, he executes his job every time so you can count on him. A guy you can trust. and like I said, relentless finisher. You know, he’s going to go hard. He’s going to get to the ball.”
In four years with the program, Tarburton has accumulated 37 total tackles in a career 27 games played.