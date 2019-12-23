STATE COLLEGE — Penn State's men's basketball team moved up three spots to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday afternoon. The Nittany Lions received 322 votes.
Penn State (10-2) appeared at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 Poll last week to give the program its first AP Top 25 ranking in nearly 24 years.
Penn State extended its win streak to three games with a 87-58 home win against Central Connecticut State last Friday. Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins recorded his 1,000th career point in the contest.
Penn State was 33 of 61 (54.1 percent) from the field and received a 31-point effort from its bench. Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones scored a game-high 21 points.
The Nittany Lions host Cornell on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 the Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has had no stability on the top line.
The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted only a week at No. 1 before losing at now-No. 10 Villanova. At the time, that had marked the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day.