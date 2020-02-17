STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s men’s basketball program returned to the Associated Press Top 10 for the first time in 24 years on Monday, with a No. 9 ranking in the latest edition of the Top 25 poll.
Penn State (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten) received 1,024 votes.
The Nittany Lions improved four spots from No. 13 after victories on the road against Purdue and at home against Northwestern to extend their win streak to eight games. Penn State is ranked second in the Big Ten standings behind Maryland. The Nittany Lions defeated the Terrapins, 76-69, on Dec. 10.
Four teams represent the Big Ten in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Maryland is ranked No. 7, Iowa at No. 20 and Ohio State at No. 25.
Michigan State, Michigan, Illinois and Rutgers also received votes in the poll
Penn State hosts Illinois on Tuesday and travel to Indiana on Sunday.