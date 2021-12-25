STATE COLLEGE — Penn State's football team landed its first transfer since the conclusion of the regular season as former Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley announced his transfer to the Nittany Lions.
Late Friday evening, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Tinsley shared a Penn State graphic on Instagram that included “committed.”
Tinsley, a junior, posted 1,402 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns during the Hilltoppers’ 2021 season. He concluded his Western Kentucky career with a 103-yard, two-touchdown effort against Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 18.
Tinsley concluded the season with six 100-yard games. His 1,402 yards this season rank sixth in the FBS. He averaged 16.1 yards per catch.
The junior earned accolades as a second-team All-Conference USA selection last month.
Tinsley began his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College (Kansas), where he amassed 656 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 57 catches over two seasons.
He played in all 12 games for Western Kentucky during his first season with the program in 2020, and he logged nine starts. Tinsley accumulated 377 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 43 catches in 2020.