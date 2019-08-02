Penn State’s recruiting arm stretched into Canada on Thursday when Class of 2020 wide receiver Malick Meiga announced his verbal commitment to the school via Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver tweeted, “Extremely bless [sic] to announce that I will be playing my next years of football at @PennStateFball. Thanks to the coaches for believing in me. Let’s make something great. #Weare.”
Meiga’s announcement now gives Penn State 21 verbal commitments from the Class of 2020, and Meiga becomes the fourth wide receiver of the class. Meiga is currently listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He also holds offers from Illinois, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others.
He become Penn State’s second verbal commit this week.
Nick Elksnis, a three-star tight end, also announced his commitment via social media this week. Elksnis holds offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Nebraska and numerous other programs. He’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds and attends Episcopal High School (Jacksonville, Fla.).
Thornton opens recruitment
Dont’e Thornton said on Twitter on Thursday he was reopening his recruitment, posting, in part, “I would like to announce that I am reopening my recruitment to explore and weigh all my options.”
Thornton, a four-star recruit by 247Sports, verbally committed to Penn State in February and is currently ranked the No. 4 wide receiver in the Class of 2021 by the outlet. He’s listed at No. 38 overall in the class.
Thornton pulled in 40 catches for a team-high 860 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns for Mount Saint Joseph High School (Baltimore, Md.) as a sophomore last season.
Thornton holds offers from Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and others.