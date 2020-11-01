STATE COLLEGE — Penn State is not only still searching for its first win of the season but some consistent offense, as well.
The No. 18 Nittany Lions, under first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, muddled in spurts through their second game — and home opener — as No. 3 Ohio State rolled, 38-25, Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.
The win was Ohio State’s fourth consecutive in the series, and after last week’s loss at No. 17 Indiana, Penn State fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2012.
What Penn State lacked in reliable offense, Ohio State (2-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) provided in spades.
Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was 28-of-34 passing for 318 yards and four touchdowns as Ohio State rolled up 526 yards.
The Buckeyes wasted little time opening up their offense, as wide receiver Garrett Wilson dashed 62 yards on a designed run on the second play from scrimmage to set up a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Master Teague III.
Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar gave the Nittany Lions their first points on a 31-yard field goal with 2:57 left in the first quarter.
After accumulating 71 yards of offense to Ohio State’s 163 in the first quarter, the Nittany Lions’ managed a mere 4 yards in the second quarter, courtesy of runs by quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Devyn Ford.
Penn State’s six points in the half came via field goals, the second of which happened under bewildering circumstances.
Ohio State received the football late in the second quarter at Penn State’s 32-yard line. After a turnover on downs, the clock appeared to expire, and both teams headed for their respective locker rooms. Officials, however, determined Penn State was to get the football at Ohio State’s 33-yard line with one second remaining.
Nittany Lions kicker Jordan Stout booted a 50-yard field goal to cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 21-6 at the half.
Penn State, during its opening drive of the second half, equaled its first-half yardage with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Clifford threw a 14-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jahan Dotson, which cut the deficit to 21-13. Clifford completed all five of his pass attempts on the drive with completions to Pat Freiermuth (18 yards), Parker Washington (20), KeAndre Lambert-Smith (12), and 11 to Dotson.
Dotson recorded a game-high 144 yards receiving and three touchdowns on eight catches.
Eight plays later, on Ohio State’s first offensive possession of the third quarter, Fields and Chris Olave connected for a 49-yard touchdown — the duo’s second scoring hookup of the game — to expand the lead.
Dotson provided the Nittany Lions with more offense in the fourth quarter with impressive one-handed grabs on back-to-back catches. He went airborne over an Ohio State defender to secure a 37-yard gain. One play later, he snagged the football with one hand for a 21-yard TD that cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 31-19.
Fields tossed his fourth touchdown of the game one drive later — 1-yard to Jeremy Ruckert — to push Ohio State ahead 38-19 with 9:14 remaining in the fourth.
Clifford connected with Dotson for a third touchdown from 20 yards. The two-point attempt failed, and Ohio State led 38-25 with 6:27 to play.
Buckeyes freshman Julian Fleming, a Southern Columbia graduate, did not play in the game.
Penn State hosts Maryland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.