STATE COLLEGE — Seventh-ranked Penn State appeared out of sorts at times during Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Illinois.
Even on a seeming off day, the Nittany Lions got a huge lift from their defense to come away with a 30-13 win to improve to 3-0 heading into this week’s whiteout matchup with No. 24 Iowa.
Let’s get into it.
Gimme thatWhen the Penn State offense struggled to move the ball against a game Illinois defense, it became clear the team needed a pick-me-up.
Simply put, the Penn State defense gets the game ball ... more specifically, it took the game ball — on several occasions.
The Nittany Lions recorded a season-high five takeaways, forcing turnovers on three straight possessions in the first quarter — a feat that hadn’t been seen since 2016 at Indiana.
Dominic DeLuca got the takeaway party started by forcing the first fumble of his career, which was recovered by Kobe King.
Abdul Carter, Daequan Hardy, Johnny Dixon and Cam Miller each picked off Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer to give the Nittany Lions their first four-INT game since Nov. 15, 2014, at Temple.
According to Carter, as the game went on, the defense felt as though it found a tell in Altmyer’s delivery and brought enough pressure to rattle the young quarterback.
“I felt like he was a one-look guy,” Carter said. “I felt he was a little rattled throughout the game. So if he looked at his target, that’s where he was going (with the ball), and the defense made a lot of plays on the ball.
“We just kept getting in his face, kept hitting him and being physical with him and let him make a lot of mistakes.”
On the surface, the Fighting Illini had an otherwise productive game in spite of their turnover woes (354 total yards, 20 first downs), with Altmyer and backup John Paddock combining for 292 passing yards. Paddock accounted for the lone Illinois touchdown in the second half as he connected with Malik Elzy on a 19-yard touchdown with 4:21 left in the game.
The Nittany Lions held Illinois to 62 rushing yards — the 50th time an opponent has rushed for under 100 yards since 2014.
With the defense running wild, the offense capitalized on the shorter fields the takeaways created, scoring 20 points off of turnovers.
‘It was beautiful to me’Nothing worth having comes easy, which is probably why Lions coach James Franklin felt so good.
Illinois held Penn State to a season-low 4.1 yards per carry, and had a good game plan to make life difficult for Drew Allar throughout the game.
After a pair of blowout non-conference wins, Penn State had to grind to put away Illinois.
“That was a pretty Big Ten win on the road,” Franklin said after the game. “We’ve got to appreciate winning. It’s hard to do. Each week there are games and there are upsets and games where you have to grind it out.
“It was beautiful to me, especially when you take all the factors that we look at into it — we held them to 62 yards rushing, getting five turnovers, and our offense not turning the ball over as well. You do those things, you’re gonna win a lot of games.”
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and finding ways to win without their best stuff is something Franklin will certainly appreciate as the season rolls on.
Allar’s off dayAllar came into the game having completed 78% of his passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns.
Against Illinois, Allar wasn’t nearly as comfortable — going 16-of-33 (48.5%) for 208 yards and no touchdowns.
“There’s always new things, new wrinkles every week,” Allar said. “They stuck to their fundamentals, and I think they came out and played physical and played hard. They have a lot of talent up front. It’s hard with those types of fronts just because it’s a lot of (isolation) blocks, and they had a tremendous get-off.
“We did a good job of steadying the ship. Obviously, nothing was perfect today — especially in the first half. We weren’t doing what we wanted to do, but we ended up coming back and finishing the job how we were supposed to by the end of the game. At the end of the day, it’s just figuring out what the defenses are gonna do against us and what they’re going to try to take away from us and go off that.”
Potts of goldPenn State’s only passing touchdown came from an unlikely source — running back Trey Potts, a transfer from Minnesota who is a Williamsport High grad.
Late in the third quarter, Potts lined up alongside side Allar inside the red zone. Allar took the snap and then pitched to Potts, who arched the pass over the Illini defense to tight end Tyler Warren for an 11-yard touchdown.
When asked what he thought of Potts’ form on the pass, Allar said he didn’t see it but was glad the bit of trickeration paid off.
“I didn’t really see it, but I’m just glad it worked out, for sure,” Allar said with a big grin. “Any time we can put points up on the board, it’s really nice, even if it’s a trick play like that.
“I didn’t really see it because I was going away from it, but it looked like pretty good ball placement in the corner.”
Felkins comes throughWhen offense didn’t come easy for Penn State at first, the kicking game suddenly became a key to the Nittany Lions’ win.
Senior kicker Alex Felkins, who took over kicking duties in the second half of Penn State’s win over West Virginia in Week 1, came on and knocked in three of his four field goal attempts.
Felkins hit from 20 and 45 yards in the first quarter. Then, after having his 53-yard attempt blocked by Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton, he bounced back with a 28-yarder to end the half.