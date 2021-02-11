STATE COLLEGE — In the trajectory of Carolyn Kieger’s coaching career one thing is clear — she adds wins to the previous year’s total.
She did that each season during her five-year stay at Marquette, and is already doing that as coach of the Penn State women’s basketball team
After winning seven games last year during Kieger’s inaugural season in Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions topped their 2019-20 win total with a blowout 98-74 win against Wisconsin on Sunday.
Penn State recorded 26 assists and only committed three turnovers in its win against the Badgers. The 26 assists set a Bryce Jordan Center-record, and the Nittany Lions’ 98 points were the most scored against a Big Ten opponent since the 2001 season.
“So impressed and proud of our team. That was a complete team victory from top to bottom,” Kieger said. “Twenty-six assists to three turnovers is an amazing percentage. We’ve been working on that for the last two years, so to see that pay off is a testament to the hard work of our players.”
Sunday’s win marked the fourth consecutive for the Nittany Lions. Their win streak was snapped on Wednesday with a 90-65 loss at No. 15 Indiana.
Penn State claimed victories over Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska and Wisconsin during its four-game win streak. Penn State’s Johnasia Cash claimed Big Ten Player of the Week honors for dominant performances last week.
While Cash’s 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game last week cemented her status as the Player of the Week, the Nittany Lions used a well-rounded effort in both contests.
Four Penn State players scored in double figures in last week’s 85-74 win against Nebraska: Cash (27), Makenna Marisa (17), Maddie Burke (13) and Shay Haggans (10).
Five posted double-digit scoring efforts against Wisconsin: Marisa (20), Cash (18), Burke (15), Anna Camden (14) and Hagans (11).
Wisconsin transfer Niya Beverly scored eight points to go with five assists against her former program.
“This was a huge game for me, being at Wisconsin for three years and transferring within conference,” Beverly said. “But my (Penn State) teammates and my coaching staff were just amazing. My teammates had my back the whole game. I felt like I was struggling a little bit in the first half, but they were just with me and told me to keep my head up.”
More impressive than the Nittany Lions’ four-game surge is that they did it without leading scorer Kelly Jekot. The senior Villanova transfer suffered a season-ending injury against Northwestern on Jan. 17.
“I would give a lot of credit right now to Coach Kiegs because she still emphasizes team basketball and sharing the ball,” said Camden, who’s averaging 7.2 points per game. “We talk a lot about passing up a good shot for a great shot. Every day in practice we’re focusing on that. Doing drills to get (that) one more shot, and it’s carrying over on to the court, which is really exciting. It’s really fun to be out there right now.”
Penn State’s five wins in Big Ten are four more than it earned last season. The Nittany Lions have ranked games Ohio State and Maryland on their remaining regular-season schedule, and a win against either program would send them into the Big Ten tournament with added momentum.
While it’s still early in Kieger’s tenure in State College, the Nittany Lions have shown signs of progress, similar to the squads she coached at Marquette.
“I think our team is really buying into the film sessions right now,” Kieger said. “We’ve been having a lot of good conversations, and they’re starting to answer questions right away before I even have to give them an answer, which is when you know your team is growing and developing.”