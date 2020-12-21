By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will end the season with a 4-5 record.
Following the Nittany Lions’ 56-21 win against Illinois to conclude the regular season Saturday, the program announced it will not participate in a bowl game this year.
Saturday, Penn State coach James Franklin said he would meet with his captains and seniors to discuss whether the team would play in a bowl.
“Our student-athletes have made tremendous sacrifices this season in order to play the game they love,” Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “Because of their commitment to our process and protocols, we have remained healthy and are one of two teams in the Big Ten Conference to play in all nine scheduled games. Very few teams have handled playing during the pandemic as well as our program has, which fills me with Penn State pride.”
Penn State has played in six consecutive bowls since the 2014 season. The Nittany Lions most recently defeated Memphis in the New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28.
The Nittany Lions ended the regular season on a four-game win streak that included wins against Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State, in addition to their most recent win against Illinois.
Penn State began the season with a five-game losing streak.
“I said it a couple of weeks ago, but nobody had slept right in months,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said of the team’s turnaround. “It was hard. It was tough. I don’t think people on the outside realize how difficult it is to lose five games in a row. That’s something we weren’t accustomed to around here. We were in foreign territory almost. ... We stuck together and we improved every day in practice and it started showing up on Saturdays.”