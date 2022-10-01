STATE COLLEGE — No. 11 Penn State’s offense overcame five turnovers in a 17-7 win against Northwestern on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State’s defense, meanwhile, forced three turnovers to record its third-straight multi-turnover outing. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown recorded an interception and the Nittany Lions recovered two fumbles.
Nittany Lions running backs lost four fumbles, and quarterback Sean Clifford tossed an interception in the first quarter.
Penn State combined for 220 yards rushing on 58 carries. Kaytron Allen, after missing the first half, posted 86 yards rushing on 21 carries. Starter Nicholas Singleton led the way with 87 yards rushing and one touchdown on 21 carries. Keyvone Lee added 40 yards rushing on 10 carries. Singleton fumbled twice, while Allen and Lee each fumbled once.
The Nittany Lions were also tagged for seven penalties.
Northwestern ended with 241 yards. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski was 15-for-37 passing for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He connected with wide receiver Jacob Gill for a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Wildcats running back Evan Hull tallied 45 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Penn State is idle next week before traveling to Michigan on Oct. 15.