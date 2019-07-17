Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.