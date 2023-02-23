Penn State’s NCAA Tournament hopes remain alive after the Nittany Lions picked up a 75-71 road win at Ohio State on Thursday to extend their win streak to three games.
Penn State has remaining regular-season contests on Sunday against Rutgers, and next week at No. 21 Northwestern (March 1) and against Maryland (March 5).
Thursday’s Nittany Lions-Buckeyes matchup featured 20 lead changes.
After being limited to just two points in the first half, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett erupted for 21 points during the second to help the Nittany Lions outscore the Buckeyes, 38-34, during the final 20 minutes.
Pickett, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, was 8-of-11 from the floor, connecting on both attempts behind the arc.
Seth Lundy finished with 19 points and five rebounds. Camren Wynter posted 18 points and collected a team-leading six rebounds.
Penn State (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) shot 51.7% (27-of-52) from the floor and made 11 of its 15 (73%) free-throw attempts.
Brice Sensabaugh spearheaded the Buckeyes’ scoring efforts with 20 points, while Bruce Thornton added 19. Ohio State (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten) went 29-of-63 (46%) from the floor and connected on just four of its 13 attempts from 3-point range. The Buckeyes have lost nine straight games.
Lundy recorded 14 first-half points and Wynter contributed 11 as Penn State and Ohio State entered the break with the score tied at 37. Sensabaugh scored 14 points in the first half, while Thornton accumulated 10.
Penn State led early and by as many as six points in the first half before a jumper by Sensabaugh with 8:25 left in the period gave Ohio State a brief 24-23 advantage.
The Nittany Lions used an 8-4 run during the final 4:18 of the first half to enter the break knotted up at 37.
Penn State 75, Ohio State 71
Penn State (17-11)
Njie 2-5 1-1 5, Funk 0-2 0-0 0, Pickett 8-11 5-5 23, Wynter 7-12 0-1 18, Lundy 5-9 5-8 19, Dread 0-3 0-0 0, Mahaffey 2-3 0-0 4, Clary 3-7 0-0 6, Henn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 11-15 75.
Ohio State (11-17)
Sensabaugh 8-14 2-2 20, Sueing 4-12 1-1 9, Okpara 4-4 0-0 8, Gayle 1-3 0-0 3, Thornton 7-12 2-3 19, Likekele 3-7 0-0 7, McNeil 2-10 0-0 5, E.Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 5-6 71.
Halftime: 37-37. 3-Point Goals: Penn St. 10-19 (Wynter 4-5, Lundy 4-8, Pickett 2-2, Clary 0-1, Dread 0-3), Ohio St. 8-23 (Thornton 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Likekele 1-1, Gayle 1-2, McNeil 1-8, Sueing 0-1). Rebounds: Penn St. 24 (Wynter 6), Ohio St. 30 (Sueing 10). Assists: Penn St. 9 (Pickett 4), Ohio St. 11 (Sueing, Likekele 4). Total Fouls: Penn St. 10, Ohio St. 11.