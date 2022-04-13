The Daily Item
Penn State landed a former four-star prospect it recruited out of high school in the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Defensive end Demeioun Robinson announced on social media that he was transferring to the Nittany Lions after playing his freshman season at Maryland last fall.
Coming out of Quince Orchard, Maryland, Robinson was the 62nd-ranked player in the Class of 2021. 247Sports had him as a five-star recruit, while others had him as a four-star.
In his only season at Maryland, Robinson played in all 13 games as a true freshman, registering two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. He will have three of eligibility remaining.
Robinson is Penn State’s third transfer player to commit and first on the defensive side of the ball.
Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, from Western Kentucky, and offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, an FCS All-American at Cornell, committed previously.