With No. 1 Iowa having to reschedule its meet with Penn State this week because of a coronavirus outbreak, the Nittany Lions will travel to No. 2 Michigan on Sunday (11 a.m. Big Ten Network).
Penn State and Iowa were originally scheduled to compete on Friday night at Rec Hall in the Nittany Lions’ regular-season home opener. The Nittany Lions haven’t wrestled at home since Feb. 23, 2020. Penn State is scheduled to host Maryland on Feb. 22 in their last meet of the regular season.
“Our guys are going to get their opportunity,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “They’re ready to go, and I think this is a team that we’re just going to compete better every match.”
The Nittany Lions have won three consecutive meets after posting victories against Indiana (24-15), Northwestern (29-13) and No. 13 Wisconsin (34-6).
Penn State had to wait two weeks to begin its season following a coronavirus outbreak. The Nittany Lions were scheduled to begin the year at Rutgers on Jan. 16, but didn’t take the mat until Jan. 30 for a tri-meet at Northwestern.
“I think the goal is to get as many matches as possible in a weird year,” Penn State wrestler Nick Lee said. “It’s hard to not be a little disappointed about those things, but that’s not really our job. We just kind of focus on staying ready.”