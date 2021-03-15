STATE COLLEGE – Penn State is set to hire Purdue offensive assistant and associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry as its next men's basketball coach, according to multiple reports.
Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news. "BREAKING: Penn State is expected to hire Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as its head coach, sources told @stadium. Shrewsberry was previously an assistant for Brad Stevens with the Boston Celtics and at Butler,” Goodman tweeted on Monday morning.
If hired, Shrewsberry would also bring half a decade of NBA experience to Happy Valley. He spent 2013 to 2019 with the Boston Celtics.
Shrewsberry first joined the Purdue coaching staff in 2011 before leaving for the Celtics ahead of the 2013 season. Shrewsberry rejoined Matt Painter’s staff in West Lafayette in 2019.
“He had a very successful stint with the Celtics, learning from one of the top coaches in the world. Micah has an outstanding basketball mind and is a very strong recruiter," Purdue head coach Matt Painter when rejoined his staff. "He has six years of experience in the NBA and has coached in two Final Fours. He will fit in very well here at Purdue, and we’re looking forward to his return to West Lafayette.”
The Indianapolis native began his college coaching career in 1999 as an assistant at Wabash University. After two seasons with the program, Shrewsberry accepted an assistant position at DePauw, where he remained for two seasons.
Shrewsberry left the state of Indiana in 2003 to become director of basketball operations at Marshall. He returned to the Hoosier State in 2005 to become head coach at Indiana University South Bend. Shrewsberry in 2008 join Butler’s staff as an assistant and remained with the Bulldogs for three seasons.
Former Penn State coach Pat Chambers last November resigned after nine seasons amid an investigation stemming from a July 2020 report from The Undefeated where former Penn State player Rasir Bolton shared he decided to leave the program after Chambers made racially insensitive comments to him in 2019. Penn State named Chambers’ assistant Jim Ferry interim head coach following Chambers’ resignation. The Nittany Lions went 11-14 overall and 7-12 in Big Ten play last season under Ferry. Wisconsin defeated Penn State, 75-74, in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal round.
On Sunday, Penn State was left out of both the NCAA and NIT tournaments.