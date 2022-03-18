DETROIT — Penn State’s six quarterfinalists advanced to tonight’s semifinal round at the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships after posting victories this afternoon.
Each of Penn State’s six semifinalists earned All-American designations that come with top-eight finishes.
The Nittany Lions take a team-best 73 points into tonight’s session. Michigan is in second place with 62.5 points, and Arizona State is in third with 53 points. Penn State has six semifinalists; Michigan has five.
Top-seeded Roman Bravo-Young earned a 13-6 decision against Virginia’s Brian Courtney which secure All-American honors for the fourth time of his career. He’ll face a familiar foe in Iowa’s Austin DeSanto (No. 5) during tonight’s semifinals at 133.
Nick Lee (No. 1) gave Penn State bonus points as he pinned Oregon State’s Grant Willits (3:45) to claim All-American status and advance to tonight’s semifinals at 141, where he’ll grapple against Stanford’s Real Woods (No. 4). The All-American designation is the fifth of Lee’s career. He returned this season to use an extra year of eligibility afforded to student-athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Carter Starocci (No. 1) received All-American honors for the second time of his career following his 6-1 decision against Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola in the quarterfinals at 174. Starocci draws North Carolina State’s Hayden Hidlay (No. 4) in tonight’s semifinal round.
Aaron Brooks (No. 2) tallied a 13-2 major decision and assisted Penn State with bonus points after defeating Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero to advance to the semis at 184, where he’ll meet North Carolina State’s Trent Hidlay (No. 3). The quarterfinal win gave Brooks his third All-American honor.
Max Dean (No. 1) won a 4-3 decision against Binghamton’s Lou Deprez to advance to the semis at 197. He draws Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman (No. 21). The victory gave Dean the third All-American honor of his career. He earned two at Cornell before transferring to Penn State. The Dean-Hoffman matchup marks the second time the duo will meet this season. Dean earned a 5-3 sudden victory decision against Hoffman in February.
Greg Kerkvliet (No. 4) closed out the Nittany Lions’ quarterfinal action with a 7-1 decision against Nebraska’s Christian Lance, which earned Kerkvliet his second All-American honor. He’ll face Minnesota’s Gable Steveson (No. 1) in the semifinals.
Brady Berge (No. 16) went 1-1 during wrestlebacks, winning a 4-3 decision against Central Michigan’s Johnny Lovett and dropping an 8-3 decision against Nebraska’s Peyton Robb to end his tournament.
Drew Hildebrandt (No. 16) concluded his appearance at nationals after dropping an 8-4 decision to Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske (No. 15), a former Nittany Lion. Beau Bartlett (No. 13) also closed his tournament following losing a 5-3 decision to Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas (No. 19).
Iowa’s Max Murin (No. 8), a Central Cambria alumnus, lost a 6-3 decision to top-ranked Cornell wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis, in search of his third national title. Murin will return to the mat tonight for a consolation bout against Appalachian State’s Jonathan Millner (No. 6)
Tonight’s national championship action resumes at 8 p.m. with semifinals and consolsations.