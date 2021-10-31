COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the last two-and-a-half seasons, Penn State (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) wide receiver Jahan Dotson has established himself as the unit’s unquestioned leader.
Saturday against Ohio State, the senior tallied his third 100-yard effort of the season, as he finished with a game-leading 127 yards receiving on another game-leading 11 catches.
Opposing teams in the Big Ten are well-aware of Dotson’s talents. Last year, his 884 yards ranked first in the conference.
While Dotson’s exploits are well-documented, the Nittany Lions two-three punch of sophomores Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith has excelled in its first year under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
Washington recorded nine catches for 108 yards against Ohio State to post his second-career 100-yard receiving game. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford targeted Washington 10 times on Saturday.
“When the opportunity is there, I’m just excited to take it for the team,” Washington said. “Whatever it takes.”
Earlier this season, Washington tallied 148 yards receiving to go with two touchdowns against Villanova. He’s two or more catches in each of Penn State’s eight games this season to give him a catch in 17 career games with the program.
Washington’s registered 482 yards receiving this year, and he’s averaging 11.7 yards per catch.
As a freshman last year, Washington factored heavily into Penn State’s passing offense. He was named a Week 1 starter in 2020 after drawing preseason praise from Penn State coach James Franklin and his Nittany Lions teammates for his maturity and his ability to reel in the football.
As Dotson and Washington garnered most of the attention last season, Lambert-Smith quietly put together an impressive first-year campaign.
This year, Lambert-Smith’s 383 yards receiving rank third among Penn State’s pass-catchers, but his 15.32 yards per catch ranks tops for the unit.
Lambert-Smith had first-down receptions of 16, 13 and 22 yards against the Buckeyes as he finished with 49 yards receiving on four receptions. His 12.3-yards-per catch average led all Nittany Lions’ pass-catchers, and it ranked second in the game behind Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave’s 14.7-yards-per catch average.
“I thought we did a good job of mixing it up tonight,” Franklin said. “I thought we were more physical. We broke some tackles, made some people miss, things like that we have to continue to build on.”
Lambert-Smith opened the season with a four-catch, 71-yard outing against Wisconsin. Against Villanova, he turned two catches in an 88-yard, one-touchdown performance. The second-year receiver posted a season-high, five-catch (61 yards) game at Iowa.
Saturday’s passing game breakout snapped a three-game lull in which the Nittany Lions failed to eclipse the 200-yard passing mark.
Clifford’s 361-yard passing performance was his second-highest of the season, behind a 401-yard game against Villanova.
The Nittany Lions’ passing game draws a favorable matchup next week against a Maryland team that ranks 12th in the Big Ten in pass defense (241.4 yards per game).
In two starts against the Terrapins, Clifford has thrown for 738 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions.
Dotson in 2019 had three catches for 20 yards against Maryland. Last season, he tallied 123 yards receiving and one touchdown on nine catches.