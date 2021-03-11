Penn State’s trip to Indiana last year for the Big Ten Tournament was short-lived, as the postseason tourney was canceled before the Nittany Lions could even play a game.
Eleven-seeded Penn State made sure this year’s trip lasted longer.
The Nittany Lions overcame a 14 point halftime deficit to beat 14-seeded Nebraska, 72-66, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“Like coach said, we just have to come out with energy, and start with stops and rebounds,” Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler said. “Once we do that, we’ll like our results at the end of the game.”
The win is Penn State’s third consecutive.
Penn State (11-13) advances to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, where it draws sixth-seeded Wisconsin (16-11) at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Wheeler paced the Nittany Lions in scoring with a career-high 19 points. Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones added 14 points apiece.
Sam Sessoms finished with 11 points.
Penn State outscored Nebraska, 49-29, in the second half.
Jones opened the second half with a 3-pointer to record his first points of the night. Brockington added a jumper on the ensuing possession to cut the Nittany Lions’ deficit to nine points.
Wheeler made another 3-pointer, and Harrar recorded a basket in the paint that sent the Nittany Lions on a 10-0 run and prompted a Nebraska timeout, as the Cornhuskers’ lead was whittled to 37-33 with 17:14 remaining in the second half.
Nebraska’s Webster scored on a jumper out of the break to snap the scoring slump.
Wheeler scored on a layup that brought Penn State within one point of tying the score at 39. Sessoms made a pair of free throws that tied the score at 47, and he made another pair with just over nine minutes remaining in the game that gave Penn State a 51-50 lead.
Nebraska regained a one-point lead with just under 7:30 left to play, but two Wheeler free throws gave Penn State an advantage it wouldn’t surrender.
Penn State opened the game’s scoring when Wheeler connected on a 3-pointer, but the lead was short-lived.
Nebraska’s Lat Mayen answered with a 3-pointer to tie the score and Kobe Webster added another triple to give the Cornhuskers a lead they held until the second period.
Penn State’s offense struggled through a first half in which it made just nine of its 32 attempts from the field.
“I thought it was a very complete half of basketball,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said about his team’s first 20 minutes. “I thought our movement was outstanding on the offensive end. I thought our guys really shared it and made simple plays.”
Wheeler scored a team-high 10 points in the opening half, and just three other Penn State players — Seth Lundy, Sam Sessoms and John Harrar — scored through the first 20 minutes.
Nebraska, meanwhile, received scoring contributions from seven players in the first half. Cornhusker players shot 14-of-30 (46.7%) in the opening half.
Trey McGowens led all Nebraska scorers with 13 points. Webster and Thorir Thorbjarnarson recorded 12 points apiece.
Nebraska ends the season at 7-20.