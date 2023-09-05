Entering the 2023 season, there were some serious questions about Penn State’s wide receiver room and who would emerge. Some answers were found during Saturday’s opener against West Virginia.
While Keandre Lambert-Smith grabbed headlines with 123 yards receiving and two TD catches, new starting quarterback Drew Allar had completions to nine different players. Harrison Wallace III set career highs in catches (7) and receiving yards (72).
“The relationship with the receivers as a whole is really good,” said Allar, who hit 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three scores. “Obviously, this summer was huge for us. I remember talking back in the spring about how big it was going to be. I think it really paid off with all the work that we put in through camp.”
The most experienced receiver on the roster had been on campus less than anyone. Former Kent State standout Dante Cephas transferred in over the summer, as did Malik McClain, who came from Florida State.
Of the keys returning, six had caught passes in their Penn State career before Saturday, with nearly three-quarters of the grabs coming from Lambert-Smith. The junior from Norfolk, Va., entered Saturday’s game with 73 career catches, including 24 grabs last season. Wallace’s 19 catches in 2022 were the second most of any returning receiver — not counting Penn State’s fleet of established tight ends.
Liam Clifford, who was announced as a starter, had eight catches last year; Malick Meiga had six, Omari Evans had five, and Kaden Saunders had two.
Other and Lambert-Smith, who caught 24 passes for 389 yards and four scores a year ago — including a Rose Bowl record 88-yard scoring strike last season — Cephas is the most experienced. The redshirt senior caught 130 passes for nearly 2,000 over the last two seasons at Kent State. Cephas caught one pass from 22 yards on Saturday night and dropped a hard pass from Allar that could have been a touchdown.
On the first rollout in 2023, the group delivered. McClain had four catches for 58 yards that included a 25-yard catch-and-run for a score. Clifford and Meiga also had catches.
“We were able to spread the ball around to nine different receivers,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “That’s a positive as well. (Allar) was able to get a ton of guys involved in the game. You saw McClain do some good things and he’s already a quicker dude. I think we have other guys that can as well.”
Wallace, a sophomore from Montgomery, Alabama, was targeted eight times and made seven catches. He said he was impressed with how Allar handled his first career start, which just so happened to come in front of the fourth-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history.
“When things didn’t go great, Drew was always around to get everything situated for the next guy and then just came out ready to play,” Wallace said.