Penn State wrestling collected its fourth consecutive NCAA title last season — and eighth in nine years — to give the tradition-rich program a total of nine national titles in its 110-year history.
The Nittany Lions this year will be without three-time NCAA champions Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal, but 11th-year coach Cael Sanderson won’t have any shortage of talented grapplers to supplement their absence. Sanderson said the returning wrestlers this offseason participated in a robust summer training program.
“We had a lot of guys work really hard this offseason, and I think that will show as we start competing,” Sanderson said. “We’ll see who really made the gains. … We’ve had a lot of guys train year-round. That’s just part of the sport now.”
The Nittany Lions began the season Sunday by shutting out Navy, 45-0. It was Penn State’s 60th consecutive dual meet victory dating back to the 2014-15 season. The Nittany Lions return to action next Sunday at West Point.
Penn State topped Intermat’s first rankings of the season on Nov. 5, a testament to the depth and expectations the program boasts this year. Much of that confidence comes from the fact that the Nittany Lions return three NCAA champions. The senior trio of Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Anthony Cassar garnered No. 1 individual rankings by InterMat in their respective weight class. Joseph will compete in the 165-pound division, Hall will wrestle in the 174-pound division, and Cassar will tangle in the heavyweight division.
Junior Nick Lee earned the distinction from InterMat as he was ranked the No. 2 wrestler at 141 pounds. Lee has won more than 30 matches over the last two seasons. He’s placed fifth in the NCAA championships in back-to-back years.
“It’s always disappointing whenever you’re not finishing at the top – that’s where I want to be,” Lee said. “I’m going to take the lessons that I learned from last year and the year before, and take it into this year.”
After a stellar freshman season that culminated with a selection as an All-American, Roman Bravo-Young will begin his sophomore campaign with lofty expectations and a No. 3 ranking by InterMat. Bravo-Young wrestles as a 133-pounder, and placed eighth last year at the NCAA championships.
“I just know what to expect now; I know what I’m training for,” Bravo-Young said. “Last year, I really didn’t know what I was training for … but now, I feel like I’ve matured a lot.”
The Nittany Lions return eight starters who will look to add another coveted title to the school’s resume. After an offseason of training and preparation, Sanderson said he’s eager to see his wrestlers have the opportunity to be rewarded with wins on the mat.
“I know we’re excited to get the season going, and just find out where we are so we can start making some progress,” he said.
Penn State returns to Rec Hall on Dec. 8 for a meet against University of Pennsylvania.