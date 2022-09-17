AUBURN, Ala. — Those familiar with Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s career trajectory are aware of the former Miami (Florida) head coach’s emphasis on turnovers. Diaz introduced the turnover chain as a defensive coordinator with the Hurricanes in 2017, and when Penn State hired him as defensive coordinator last December after his firing at Miami, it was with the expectation that he would infuse a turnover-minded mentality into the Nittany Lion defense.
Three weeks into the season, Penn State is seeing a return on the Diaz investment.
No. 22 Penn State forced a season-high four turnovers in a 41-12 rout of Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. It was the Tigers’ largest margin of defeat at home to a non-conference opponent in 40 years.
“The story of the game was the turnover battle — four turnovers to zero,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “We have to get more points off those turnovers, but that had a huge factor in the game.”
The Nittany Lions entered the Week 3 contest with one turnover — a fumble recovery at Purdue on Sept. 1.
Safety Ji’Ayir Brown ended the 2021 season tied for an FBS-best six interceptions. Brown in the third quarter snagged the seventh interception of his Penn State (3-0) career. He also forced a fumble. Brown’s interception set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen. Position-mate Zakee Wheatley recorded his first career interception when he picked off a pass by Auburn quarterback TJ Finley at the end of the first quarter.
Linebacker Jonathan Sutherland, and defensive end Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, recovered fumbles. Robinson said the defense keyed on an Auburn weakness uncovered during film sessions, and the unit exploited it when they finally had an opportunity on the field.
“Our main thing was (for the) first person, (to) contain the tackle, the second one, come in and punch the ball and try to strip the ball,” Robinson said. “And it worked out. We knew coming (that) coming into this week. Watching film, they run with the ball loose. Coming in, it was strip the ball and punch the ball to cause turnovers.”
Penn State’s defense held the Tigers to just 119 yards rushing. Tank Bigsby finished with 39 yards on nine carries. He gained 12 of his 39 yards on a third-quarter run. Jarquez Hunter — the Tigers' touchdown leader with four — was contained to 16 yards on five carries.
“We go into every week trying to create turnovers and trying to stop people from running the ball,” Brown said. "This week was a little more of a challenge for us than the previous weeks because this is a run-heavy team. This is what they build their identity off of.”
Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton built on a successful outing last week against Ohio that saw him run for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Singleton took his fifth carry of the contest 53 yards to Auburn’s 5-yard line. Two plays later, he crossed the end zone to tally his third rushing touchdown of the season.
Singleton recorded his second straight 100-yard outing behind a game-high 124 yards against Auburn. He deployed his speed in the fourth quarter on a 54-yard touchdown run that put him over the 100-yard mark.
Quarterback Sean Clifford completed 14 of 19 passes for 178 yards. Clifford scored Penn State’s first touchdown with a 7-yard run in the opening quarter. He received a jarring hit in the first quarter that lodged the football loose and caused him to go airborne. He popped back up on his feet.
“I actually saw the video, too, in the locker room — it looked worse than it was,” Clifford said. “But it’s football. You take hits. That one was definitely a huge hit… You try not to take hits like that — you try to get down. To be honest with you, I also just didn’t see him.”
Clifford improved his record against Auburn to 2-0 as the Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers, 28-20, last season at Beaver Stadium. After postgame interviews, the four-year starter stood alone at the 50-yard line at Jordan-Hare Stadium and gazed at the video board for several minutes.
Penn State’s running game outside of Singleton also found traction for consecutive weeks. Allen finished with 52 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. The freshman displayed his long-touted agility on his first touchdown run, slicing through Tiger defenders en route to the end zone. Devyn Ford ended with seven carries for 37 yards.
Saturday marked the first game of the season for Penn State tight end Theo Johnson. He missed the first two contests with an unspecified injury. Tight end Brenton Strange headlined the Nittany Lions’ receiving efforts, hauling in a team-leading six catches for a team-high 80 yards.
“I’m just trying to do my part,” Strange said. “When my number is called, answer. I have to do it for the team and help the team win, and just try to be the best I can be.”
Penn State hosts Central Michigan at noon next Saturday.
“I think we’ve had a very challenging schedule to open the season, on the road in the Big Ten, then a home game, and then on the road again,” Franklin said. “(Auburn) has five home games to start the season. I’m proud of our guys. We’ll enjoy this win for a couple of hours, and we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”