STATE COLLEGE — Penn State picked up bonus points in nine victories, including three pins and three technical falls, as the top-ranked Nittany Lions rolled to a 44-3 victory over Lock Haven at Rec Hall on Friday night in the dual-meet opener for both squads.
Shayne Van Ness (149), Max Dean (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285) all had pins for Penn State. Roman Bravo-Young (133) and Aaron Brooks (184) had two of Penn State's two technical falls. Alex Facundo had the other Nittany Lions' technical fall at 165 pounds. Facundo — the No. 18-ranked wrestler — knocked off true freshman Aidan Gaugler, who graduated from Selinsgrove.
Former Mifflinburg and St. Joseph's Catholic Academy standout Tyler Stoltzfus dropped a major decision to two-time NCAA champion Carter Starocci at 174 pounds.
Anthony Notto had the only win for Lock Haven, notching a major decision at 125 pounds.
Penn State 44, Lock Haven 3
125: Anthony Noto (LH) maj. dec. Gary Steen, 13-4; 133: Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) tech. fall Gable Strickland, 23-8, 6:55; 141: Beau Bartlett (PSU) maj. dec. Ty Linsenbigler, 9-0; 149: Shayne Van Ness (PSU) pinned Connor Eck, 6:32; 157: Terrell Barraclough (PSU) dec. Ashton Eyler, 3-1; 165: Alex Facundo (PSU) tech. fall Aiden Gaugler, 27-12, 5:35; 174: Carter Starocci (PSU) maj. dec. Tyler Stoltzfus, 19-5; 184: Aaron Brooks (PSU) tech. fall Colin Fegley, 26-9, 6:32; 197: Max Dean (PSU) pinned Brad Morrison, 2:03; 285: Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) pinned Ethan Miller, 1:21.
Note: Lock Haven had a team point deducted at 157 for unsportsmanlike behavior.