STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wrestling boasts one of the nation’s toughest home-mat advantages when it routinely packs fans inside its 6,500-seat Rec Hall.
That energy is further amplified when the Nittany Lions open the Bryce Jordan Center on special occasions saved for their most formidable opponents.
Channeled by the energy provided by the 15,975 fans inside the BJC on Friday, top-ranked Penn State rolled to a 30-8 win against No. 4 Michigan to improve the Nittany Lions’ undefeated streak to 37 bouts. The sellout crowd was the sixth-largest in NCAA history for an indoor dual.
Penn State (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten) wrestlers won eight of their 10 bouts against the Wolverines.
The night featured one of the season’s most anticipated matchups at 285 pounds between the top wrestlers at the weight.
No. 2-ranked Mason Parris provided the lone highlight for the Wolverines, making a takedown with 45 seconds left in the third period to pick up a 3-1 victory over top-ranked Greg Kerkvliet of Penn State.
After a scoreless first period, Parris had an escape with 1:14 left in the second period. Kerkvilet chose down to open the third, and quickly escaped. Kerkvilet was hit by a stalling warning. Kerkvilet responded with a low shot, which Parris turned into the deciding takedown. Parris was able to ride out Kerkvilet over the final 45 seconds. It was Kervilet's first loss of the season.
Penn State’s four freshmen went 3-1 against the Wolverines, with No. 17 Levi Haines and No. 16 Alex Facundo scoring upset wins against their opponents.
Haines fought off two takedown attempts early in overtime against No. 10-ranked Will Lewan, before connecting on a high single that he converted into the winning takedown with 47 seconds left in the first sudden-victory period.
“It just goes back to what we do in the practice room,” Haines said. “I knew going into it there was potential for it to be a closer match, and I just went out there and didn’t worry about that. I worried about what I was doing, and kept my hands inside. Getting my controlled ties, and I think when you’re doing that, it’s pretty hard to get beat.”
Facundo won in overtime against fifth-ranked Cameron Amine, but it came in controversial fashion. Facundo nearly gave up a takedown with 20 seconds left in the bout, but scrambled out of trouble. He picked up a reversal with two seconds left for a 5-2 lead. Michigan threw the challenge brick, and Amine was awarded a takedown earlier the flurry, nullifying the reversal. Restarting the match with 20 seconds left, Facundo escaped with four seconds left in regulation to send the bout to overtime.
The match went to the first tiebreaker, and Facundo chose down, and escaped in 10 seconds. In the second tiebreaker, Facundo controlled the action on top for 14 seconds before Amine scrambled out of bounds, forcing a reset. Amine escaped for a 5-5 tie, but Facundo's early work on top gave him a six-second riding time advantage for the victory.
“This had the potential to be a really tight dual, and (Levi and Alex) getting those big wins,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “It’s not even about winning the dual. It’s about getting better, progressing, and going out there and being able to beat two of the top kids in the country like they just did. That’s good stuff, but we’re just going to keep getting better.”
Shayne Van Ness was the other freshman to win for Penn State, picking up a rolled to a 14-4 major decision win thanks to six takedowns at 149 pounds.
No. 1 Carter Starocci pinned Max Maylor (4:15) to keep win his 37th straight bout.
Top-ranked Roman Bravo-Young trailed No. 12 Dylan Ragusin, 2-0, to enter the second period of their bout at 133 pounds. Bravo-Young tallied a takedown and an escape during the period to build a 3-2 lead. Bravo-Young won a 4-2 decision with 3:04 riding time against Ragusin. The victory was Bravo-Young’s 44th consecutive.
NO. 1 PENN STATE 30, NO. 14 MICHGAN 8
125: Jack Medley (M) tech. fall Gary Steen, 19-3, 5:37; 133: Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) dec. Dylan Ragusin, 4-2; 141: Beau Bartlett (PSU) dec. Cole Mattin, 7-5; 149: Shayne Van Ness (PSU) maj. dec. Fidel Mayora, 14-4; 157: Levi Haines (PSU) dec. Will Lewman, 3-1 (SV); 165: Alex Facundo (PSU) dec. Cameron Amine, 5-5 (riding critera); 174: Carter Starocci (PSU) pinned Max Maylor, 4:15; 184: Aaron Brooks (PSU) maj. dec. Matt Finesilver, 14-4; 197: Max Dean (PSU) maj. dec. Brendan Yatooma, 10-1; 285: Mason Parris (M) dec. Greg Kerkviliet, 3-1.