STATE COLLEGE – Penn State wide receiver and return specialist KJ Hamler announced on Tuesday he will enter the upcoming NFL draft.
Hamler, a redshirt sophomore, used Twitter on New Year’s Eve to share the announcement.
“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” Hamler’s tweet read. “I will forgo my final two seasons at Penn State and enter the 2020 NFL draft. The past three years at Penn State have been nothing short of amazing. My time here has been an unforgettable experience and has prepared me for this next chapter in my life. For that, I will forever be grateful.”
For the last two years, Hamler has infused Penn State’s offense with top-end athleticism, as he’s led the team in consecutive seasons in yards receiving. Hamler posted 904 yards receiving on 56 receptions this past season (16.1 yards per catch) and added eight touchdowns. He tallied 513 kick return yards and 126 punt return yards.
Last year, Hamler paced the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps with 754 yards receiving and five touchdowns. He registered 523 kick return yards and 96 punt return yards as a redshirt freshman.
Hamler recorded a catch in all 26 games of his Penn State career.
The Pontiac, Michigan, native owns five 100-yard receiving games. He tallied 100-yard receiving efforts this season against Idaho (115), Maryland (108), Michigan (108) and Minnesota (119). Last year, Hamler crossed the 100-yard receiving threshold against Ohio State as he finished with 138 yards.