Penn State’s secondary for 2022 received a significant boost as starting safety Ji’Ayir Brown on Tuesday announced he will return for another season.
“After sitting down and exploring all my options about my future with my family, I am confident with my decision to remain at Penn State alongside my brothers for another year,” Brown said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I look forward to learning, growing and developing more as a player, a student and a man.”
The 2021 season marked Brown’s first as a starter, and he, alongside fellow safety Jaquan Brisker, helped give the Nittany Lions one of the stingiest pass defenses in the Big Ten.
Opposing quarterbacks averaged only 208.3 yards per game against the Nittany Lion defense, and Penn State’s secondary surrendered 11 passing touchdowns (second lowest in the Big Ten) during the regular season.
Brown paced Penn State’s defense with four interceptions this season, as he picked off passes against Wisconsin, Villanova, Indiana and Maryland. He also forced a fumble against Ohio State, and he recovered fumbles against the Buckeyes and the Terrapins.
Brown, a senior, posted a team third-best 67 total tackles — including 56 solo stops — through 12 regular-season games.
He received recognition as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches, and members of the Big Ten media voted Brown an honorable mention player.
During his first year with the program in 2020, Brown played in each of Penn State’s nine games. He ended that season with six tackles and a pass deflection.
Brown joined the Nittany Lions in 2020 as a transfer from Lackawanna College.
“I’m grateful for my coaches, teammates, the support staff and everyone who makes up Penn State athletes,” he said in his statement. “I look forward to another year with you all. I would also like to wholeheartedly acknowledge and thank my mom, brother and sisters for all of their sacrifices, as well as their unwavering support.”
Brown joins quarterback Sean Clifford as returners for the 2022 season. The NCAA has offered student-athletes an additional year of eligibility as relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
Penn State faces Arkansas on Jan. 1 in the Outback Bowl.