STATE COLLEGE — Penn State rolled into the weekend with a late-Friday addition to its list of verbal commits from the class of 2021.
Penn State’s latest commit comes from Jeffery Davis Jr., a three-star defensive prospect from Kingswood-Oxford School (West Hartford, Conn.).
“I have put in countless hours into this game that I love so much and wouldn’t trade that blessing for the world,” Davis tweeted on Friday. “I am truly blessed to be able to bring my hard work and dedication to Penn State University for the next few years of my life, where I will continue my academic and athletic journey.”
Davis holds offers from 11 programs, including Michigan, Purdue, Tennessee and other Power 5 schools. 247 Sports lists 6-foot, 170-pound Davis as Connecticut’s second-best prospect and the 30th-best cornerback in the class of 2021.
He becomes the eighth member from the class of 2021 to commit to Penn State, and the fifth prospect to give his verbal this month.