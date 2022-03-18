DETROIT — Four Nittany Lions have the opportunity to defend national titles, and Penn State has five wrestlers in the finals after Friday’s session of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena.
Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184) and Max Dean (197) posted victories to keep Penn State atop the team standings with 108 points.
Michigan was in second place with 84.5 points, while Arizona State was third at 63.5 points.
“We feed off each other,” Brooks said. “Watching Roman in a close one with (Iowa’s Austin) DeSanto — he pulled it out — that motivates me. When I’m in a great match, we do it together; we’re a family. I think that’s what makes this team special.
“I’ve been at Penn State for three years now, and this team is special.”
Brooks, Starocci, Lee and Bravo-Young all claimed national championships last year in St. Louis.
The top-ranked Bravo-Young moved to 5-2 all-time against No. 4 DeSanto after earning a 4-1 decision in the 133 semis. The pair most recently met in the Big Ten Championship final. Bravo-Young draws Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix in a rematch of last season’s national final, in which Bravo-Young earned a 4-2 sudden-victory decision.
“It’s obviously going to be a tough match. We wrestled before, and I just have to do what I do,” Bravo-Young said. “Grateful, win or lose. But other than that, I’m going to go out there and move my feet and have a good time and enjoy it. You don’t get to wrestle in the NCAA finals too often. I’m excited. It’s going to be a fun night.”
Lee posted a 3-2 decision against Stanford’s fourth-ranked Real Woods to secure his place in the finals. Lee, a five-time All-American, will face North Carolina’s Kizhan Clarke (No. 15) for the national title.
“It’s really awesome,” Lee said about advancing to the national finals for a second consecutive year. “I feel like I’m just trying to be my best self, and if my best self is in the national championships, then that’s where I want to be.”
Starocci tallied four takedowns in his 10-3 decision against North Carolina State’s Hayden Hidlay. The top-ranked Starocci will defend his title against Virginia Tech’s No. 2 Mekhi Lewis.
Starocci earned a 10-4 decision against Nebraska’s Mickey Labriola to become an All-American for the second time in his career. Friday’s wins improved Starocci, a sophomore, to 21-0 this season.
The second-ranked Brooks and North Carolina State’s Trent Hidlay needed extra time to determine a semifinal winner. Brooks recorded a takedown just seconds into the first sudden-victory period to claim a 6-4 decision. He’ll face Michigan’s second-ranked Myles Amine in the final. Amine defeated Brooks two weeks ago in the Big Ten Tournament final to hand Brooks his first defeat in two years.
Dean, also ranked No. 1, became the fifth Nittany Lion to secure a spot in the championship round with his 9-3 decision against Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman. Dean draws Iowa’s Jacob Warner (No. 6) in a rematch of a Jan. 28 match that Dean won, 8-3.
“I’m going to go out and wrestle hard for seven minutes,” Dean said. “That’s what I always do and let the chips fall.”
This year’s NCAA tournament was the third for Dean, who competed twice as a member of Cornell’s program. He improved his record this season to 22-1.
Minnesota’s top-ranked Gable Steveson earned an 8-3 decision against Greg Kerkvliet to send the Nittany Lion into this afternoon’s wrestlebacks. Kerkvliet will have the opportunity to compete for third place.
The championship round begins today at 7 p.m.