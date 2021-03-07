STATE COLLEGE — Four Penn State wrestlers will compete for Big Ten titles during today’s championship round of the Big Ten Championships: Aaron Brooks, Carter Starocci, Nick Lee and Roman Bravo-Young.
Iowa sends six wrestlers into the finals in Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer.
Iowa and Penn State spent the regular season tangled at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, so it’s no surprise that both programs roll into today’s finals tangling for first.
Today’s action begins at 11 a.m., and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Iowa leads the 14-team field after Saturday’s opening two sessions, and Penn State finished the day ranked second.
Seven Penn State wrestlers — Brooks, Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Starocci, Robert Howard, Brady Berge and Joe Lee — qualified for the upcoming NCAA Championships in St. Louis after their showings on Saturday.
Penn State’s Michael Beard and Greg Kerkvliet had late-night matches that could qualify them for the NCAAs with victories. Wrestlebacks were still being contested at press time.
Top-ranked Brooks is one win away from capturing his second straight Big Ten championship at 184 pounds. The Nittany Lions’ sophomore earned a resounding 10-2 major decision against Rutgers’ John Poznanski (No. 5).
Brooks will attempt to defend his crown at 184 against Nebraska’s Taylor Venz (No. 6)
Bravo-Young (No. 1) earned an 8-3 decision against Northwestern’s Chris Cannon (No. 5) to advance to the 133-pound championship match, where he draws DeSanto. DeSanto entered this weekend’s championship as the No. 2 seed at 133 pounds.
Nick Lee (No. 2) and Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera (No. 3) were locked in a 6-all tie after three periods to send both wrestlers to the sudden victory period. Lee scored a takedown of Rivera with just two seconds remaining in the overtime period to advance to the 141-pound championship. Lee will tussle against Eierman — the No. 1 seed at 141 pounds — to determine the Big Ten champion at 141.
Starocci (No. 3) is headed to the championship at 174 pounds after nabbing a 3-1 decision in sudden victory against Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (No. 2). Today’s championship pits Starocci against Kemerer.
Howard (No. 9) scored a 10-1 major decision against Rutgers’ Dylan Shawver (13 seed) in the consolation round at 125 pounds. The win sent Howard to his first appearance in the NCAA Championships. Howard also earned a 3-1 sudden victory win against Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin (No. 9) in his second consolation match of the night.
Iowa-Pennsylvania
connection
Five Pennsylvania natives are members of the top-ranked Hawkeyes. Three of them will compete for conference titles today.
Spencer Lee is the favorite to win his second consecutive title at 125 pounds. He draws No. 7 Devin Schroder of Purdue in the championship match.
Young (No. 2) graduated from Punxsutawney High, and will compete against Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (No. 1) today.
Kemerer, who will face Starocci for the title at 174 pounds, graduated from Franklin Regional High.