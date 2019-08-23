STATE COLLEGE — No. 6 Penn State women’s soccer hosts No. 3 Stanford at 7 p.m. tonight at Jeffrey Field in the season opener for both teams.
Penn State returns 18 players — including its top three scorers — from a squad that went 18-6-1 overall and 9-2 in Big Ten play in 2018. The Nittany Lions defeated Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks to claim the Big Ten title. Penn State saw its season end with a 2-0 loss in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals to eventual national champion Florida State.
A trio of MAC Hermann Trophy watch list selections headline the Nittany Lions. The MAC Hermann Trophy is awarded to the nation’s best male and female soccer player at the end of the season.
Junior midfielder/forward Frankie Tagliaferri tallied seven goals, five assists and 19 points last year. Senior defender Kaleigh Riehl returns as the Big Ten’s reigning defender of the year and finished last season as a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist. Riehl has made 75 consecutive starts for the Nittany Lions. Boston College transfer Sam Coffey, a junior midfielder/forward, posted 14 assists, 12 goals and 38 points for the Eagles last year and earned a nod as a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist.
“We’re thrilled to see Kaleigh, Sam and Frankie listed to the MAC Hermann watch list, and believe it’s a testament to the strength of this program and the environment they are afforded by their teammates, staff and Penn State University,” Penn State coach Erica Dambach said.
Last December, the Nittany Lions secured the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, according to TopDrawerSoccer, and the nine members from that talented group should further solidify Penn State’s standing among the nation’s premier programs.
Midd-West graduate Kelli Beiler is entering her sophomore season at Penn State.
Stanford junior forward Catarina Macario leads a talented Cardinal team that went 21-1-2 last season en route to winning its fourth straight Pac-12 title. The Cardinal reached the semifinal round of the College Cup where it was defeated by Florida State.
Macario won the MAC Hermann Trophy last season and was named ESPNW’s Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018. She scored 17 goals to go along with 16 assists and 50 points her sophomore season, and she helped lead the Cardinal to the national championship in 2017.
“I am so happy that Catarina has been recognized with the Hermann Trophy,” Stanford coach Paul Ratcliffe said in January. “Catarina is a humble and intelligent student-athlete. She is a tremendous talent and has been a dominant player at Stanford. Her creativity and goal-scoring ability are a joy to watch.”
Today’s meeting is the fifth between the programs and the first since 2017, which pitted the Nittany Lions against the Cardinal in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Stanford defeated Penn State 4-0 in that contest to give the Cardinal a 3-1 series advantage. Penn State earned its lone win in 2015 when it defeated Stanford 2-0 in Palo Alto, California.
Penn State concludes its opening-week homestand against Hofstra at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Jeffrey Field.