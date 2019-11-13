Previously ranked No. 4, Penn State slid to No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday evening.
The Nittany Lions dropped five spots after suffering their first loss of the season on Saturday at then-No. 17 Minnesota.
“We start with a clean sheet of paper every week,” College Football Playoff selection committee chair Rob Mullens said during Tuesday night’s teleconference. “As you look at it overall, Minnesota with their win against a then-No. 4 Penn State, jumped a lot of teams, and slid a number of teams back one spot.”
The Gophers rose from No. 17 to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the largest leap of any team. Minnesota defeated Penn State 31-26 on Saturday.
“I think the biggest thing that summarizes the game is we did fight extremely hard for four quarters, had a chance to win at the end. But we had turned the ball over five times all year and we turned the ball over three times on the road against an undefeated team in the Big Ten on the road,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
LSU rose one spot to No. 1 to receive its first No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking in school history. Alabama, which debuted at No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings last week, fell to No. 5 after losing to LSU 46-41. Ohio State dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 despite beating Maryland 73-14.