STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s issue this year has been consistently playing well for a full 40 minutes.
Penn State was closer to doing just that Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Nittany Lions earned a 75-67 win against Rutgers to snap a four-game losing streak, and grab their first Big Ten victory of the season.
“I’m just really proud of this group of guys,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “This is a tough league. We’ve been in battles. We haven’t won. We lost a couple down the stretch. … And I think our guys really showed the character that we see every single day.”
Myreon Jones scored all 17 of his points in the second half. Perhaps none were bigger than his final three, which all came from the free-throw line during the last 26 seconds of the game. Jones’ free throws pushed the Nittany Lions’ lead from five points to eight, giving Penn State enough of a cushion to hold off the Scarlet Knights.
Penn State (4-6, 1-5 Big Ten) led by 18 points with 10:38 remaining in the second half, but Rutgers strung together an 11-0 run in the following three minutes to shrink Penn State’s lead to seven points.
Two free throws from Jones, followed by a pair of free throws from Brockington pushed the Nittany Lions’ advantage back to double-digits as they led 58-47 at the 7:16 mark in the second half.
Penn State went 5-of-5 from the free-throw line in the final minute, as Seth Lundy hit two with 48 seconds left to play, to seal Penn State’s first win since Dec. 23.
Rutgers’ (7-6, 3-6 Big Ten) Ron Harper Jr. recorded 18 points, and Myles Johnson scored 14 points.
Lundy posted 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Defensively, Penn State forced 10 Rutgers turnovers. The Nittany Lions outrebounded the Scarlet Knights, 40-27. Penn State’s John Harrar pulled down a team-high 11 boards, and scored eight points.
“John Harrar is the greatest leader I’ve ever been around. I’ve been coaching for 30 years,” Ferry said. “He is the most consistent human being, and that’s in everything. Every single day, he comes with such a great approach to life, to basketball.”
Penn State shot 49.1% from the field, and scored 15 points off Rutgers’ turnovers.
“That’s what we’ve been preaching all season,” Jones said. “In practice, we just talk about rebound, defend and don’t foul. If we do that, we’ll be successful in every game.”
With yet another one-day turnaround, Penn State hosts Northwestern at 7 p.m. Saturday.
PENN STATE 75, RUTGERS 67
RUTGERS (7-5)
M.Johnson 7-10 0-0 14, Baker 3-6 1-2 9, Mathis 3-12 2-4 8, Young 3-8 1-1 7, Harper 7-14 2-2 18, Mulcahy 2-2 0-2 6, Omoruyi 1-3 0-0 2, McConnell 1-5 0-0 3, Palmquist 0-1 0-0 0, Mag 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 6-11 67.
PENN ST. (3-6)
Harrar 4-5 0-0 8, Lundy 6-13 2-4 16, Brockington 6-15 5-8 17, M.Jones 4-10 7-9 17, Wheeler 1-3 1-2 3, Sessoms 4-7 0-0 9, Buttrick 2-3 0-1 5. Totals 27-56 15-24 75.
Halftime--Penn St. 34-24. 3-Point Goals--Rutgers 7-17 (Mulcahy 2-2, Baker 2-3, Harper 2-6, McConnell 1-1, Palmquist 0-1, Young 0-1, Mathis 0-3), Penn St. 6-19 (M.Jones 2-6, Lundy 2-7, Buttrick 1-2, Sessoms 1-2, Brockington 0-1, Wheeler 0-1). Fouled Out--Baker. Rebounds--Rutgers 26 (M.Johnson 8), Penn St. 38 (Harrar 11). Assists--Rutgers 18 (Mulcahy 5), Penn St. 16 (Wheeler 6). Total Fouls--Rutgers 18, Penn St. 11.