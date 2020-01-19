STATE COLLEGE — Penn State rounded out its offseason coaching carousel on Sunday when it announced Taylor Stubblefield as the Nittany Lions’ new wide receivers coach.
Stubblefield comes to Penn State after having served as wide receivers coach at the University of Miami (Fla.) Stubblefield’s also had college coaching stops at Air Force, Utah, Wake Forest, New Mexico, Central Michigan, Illinois State, Eastern Michigan and Central Washington.
Miami’s pass-catchers in 2019 tallied 255 receptions for 3,239 yards and 27 touchdowns.
"We are excited to have Taylor, Georgia and Jagger join our Penn State family," Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. "Taylor has a strong familiarity with the Big Ten Conference. He was an elite wide receiver as an All-American at Purdue, setting NCAA, Big Ten and school receiving records, some of which he still holds today.
“He will bring his passion and knowledge to our young wide receiver room. Taylor has a wide range of experiences as a coach, both at the college and professional levels. Taylor really separated himself during the interview process and we are thrilled about the future of our wide receivers under his guidance."
Stubblefield replaces former Penn State wide receivers coach Gerad Parker. On Jan. 10, Parker was announced as West Virginia’s new offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach.
The hire brings Stubblefield, 37, back to the Big Ten, where he played wide receiver at Purdue from 2001-2004. He accumulated 3,629 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns during his four-year career. Stubblefield capped his senior season with 16 touchdowns and 1,095 yards on 89 receptions. Stubblefield was a consensus All-American in 2004, and he earned accolades as First-Team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American Freshman Big Ten selection.
Stubblefield was signed as an undrafted free agent by the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in 2005. The St. Louis Rams signed him one season later. He played in the Canadian Football League for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2005 and 2006.
"It's a great honor to join Coach Franklin and the Penn State football family," Stubblefield said in a statement. "As a product of the Big Ten, I embrace the magnitude of coaching at one of the premier programs in the nation and in one of the most accomplished conferences in all of college football. My family and I are fired up to call State College home."