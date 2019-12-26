Penn State coach James Franklin didn’t have to look beyond the Big Ten to find his new offensive coordinator.
Penn State on Thursday announced Kirk Ciarrocca will replace former Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne. Earlier this month, Rahne accepted a head coaching position at Old Dominion University.
Ciarrocca's served as Minnesota's offensive coordinator for the last three seasons.
"We couldn't be more excited to bring in someone of Kirk's caliber to our Penn State football family," Franklin said in a statement. "He is a veteran coordinator who also has deep Pennsylvania roots and ties. His most recent successes as an offensive coordinator caught our eye.”
Ciarrocca’s offense this season has produced two 1,000-yard receivers in Rashod Bateman (1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns) and Tyler Johnson (1,114 yards and 11 touchdowns). Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan has thrown for 2,975 yards and 28 touchdowns against six interceptions.
The Gophers’ rushing attack averages 175.7 yards per contest. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Big Ten in total offense (426.8 yards per game), and it's tied for third in the conference with Penn State in scoring offense (34.3 points per game).
Ciarrocca, who has 18 years of coaching experience, is a native of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania.
"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to work at a program as rich in tradition as Penn State University," Ciarrocca said in a statement. "It is an honor and a privilege to join Coach Franklin's staff and to work alongside such a successful head football coach. Having grown up a Penn State fan, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator. My family and I are overjoyed to be coming home to Happy Valley."