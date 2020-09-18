Penn State tackles sudden season preparation

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will have just less than a month of thorough practice before the Big Ten football season opens in late October.
The Nittany Lions have increased their 12-hour weekly practice periods to 20 hours in preparation for shifting to full pads on Sept. 30. They will open the 2020 season either on Oct. 23 or 24.
“Leading up to the season is just going to be very different,” Penn State coach James Franklin said Thursday. “We have to approach it that way, and if you try to keep forcing it back into the normal model, that’s not going to work.”
Franklin said he joined fellow coaches on Thursday for a Big Ten coaches’ conference call just one day after the conference announced its pivot from its original postponement to resuming the fall football season.
Although Penn State’s new schedule has yet to be determined, what is known is the Nittany Lions will be scheduled to play a nine-game season in nine weeks. Strict league health protocols state daily testing of players, coaches, on-field game personnel and practice staff will start on Sept. 30.
Furthermore, team and population positivity rates will be tracked with a color-coded system. Any team that falls within a positivity rate of higher than 5% — along with a population positivity rate of higher than 7.5% — will have to suspend games and practices for seven days.
“We have a lot less flexibility at this point,” said Sandy Barbour, Penn State’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics. “If a team is unable to play, it will not be a forfeit; it will just be a non-game. The challenge, we don’t know. We’re going to put together a nine-game schedule, but we don’t know how many of those games will get played.”
Franklin said Penn State players reiterated on Wednesday the importance of adhering to safety procedures and holding each other accountable.
“The players are going to have to police the players, as well,” Franklin said. “It’s no different than anything else. We all make mistakes. You go to walk out of your house and you forget your mask, your teammate or your roommate needs to say that to you. We’re going to have to look out for each other and remind each other to make good choices.”
Unlike most seasons, Penn State will open against a conference opponent in Week 1. Nittany Lions players will have to balance the physical aspects of practice with protecting their bodies from injuries.
“For us, more importantly, it’s getting the guys back out there and getting them in great shape, and getting some of the timing and the precision and the passing game and the communication and chemistry that needs to be built,” Franklin said.
Although the 2020 season will be far from what was normal, Franklin said there is a silver lining, a lesson to be learned that will help the program moving forward.
“Hopefully, at some point, we can get back to how we’re used to doing things,” Franklin said. “The reality is we’re going to learn some stuff by this, as well. By going through this experience, we’re going to learn something about our team, about ourselves, about how we run our organization that should be different next year, even if we do get back to normal.”
On Wednesday, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth popped in on Franklin during the latter’s appearance on the Big Ten Network. Freiermuth put to rest earlier rumors he was opting out of the football season. Last month, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons announced he would forgo his junior season and prepare for the NFL draft because of coronavirus concerns.
Franklin said “you always keep the door open” should Parsons mull a return.
“We’ll see how it all plays out,” Franklin said. “It makes it more complicated the longer they’ve been gone, but I also know that Micah, as well as others, probably wouldn’t be in this situation if it wasn’t for the circumstances we’re under. ... I’m a positive guy, so I’m going to see if there’s a way we can work it out and get him back here if it’s in everybody’s best interest — most importantly, Micah’s.”