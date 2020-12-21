Penn State TE Freiermuth to enter pro draft

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth is headed to the NFL.
The reigning Big Ten Kwalick-Clark Award — given to the conference’s best tight end — on Sunday announced he would forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft.
“It has been an absolute honor representing the Blue and White these past three seasons,” Freiermuth said in a statement. “When I received my offer from Penn State, I knew right away it was the place I wanted to be. Obviously, the way my career ended wasn’t what I wished for, needing season-ending surgery on my shoulder. Nittany Nation, I can promise you, I gave you everything I had.”
Freiermuth played in four games this season before missing the Nittany Lions’ remaining five contests with an injury he sustained against Ohio State on Oct. 31. Penn State coach James Franklin said the undisclosed injury required season-ending surgery.
In four games this year, Freiermuth recorded 310 yards receiving and one touchdown. His lone score of the season — which occurred in Week 1 against Indiana — made him Penn State’s all-time touchdown receptions leader by a tight end with 16. Freiermuth supplanted former Nittany Lions tight end and current Miami Dolphins player Matt Gesicki.
“Thank you to Coach Franklin for giving me the opportunity to play for this storied program and everything you’ve helped me accomplish along the way. Like we always tell each other: “family for life,” Freiermuth said. “Thank you to Coach Bowen (tight ends) for pushing me every day in every aspect of my college career. Each day you demanded excellence from me and pushed me to become the player I am today, and I owe you the world for that.”
Freiermuth, a team captain, played in 30 games during his Penn State career and recorded 92 receptions and 1,195 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per catch. The Merrimac, Massachusetts, native posted a catch in 29 consecutive games.
“We sincerely appreciate Pat’s contributions to our football program and Penn State University,” Franklin said in a statement. “He is a person of high character who has perfectly exemplified our core values. From day one, Pat totally bought into our program and helped drive our culture forward. In the locker room, his actions were recognized by his teammates as he was a two-time captain. ... I am excited to see Pat chase his professional aspirations, and I am confident he will succeed in the NFL and whatever else in his future that he sets his mind on.”