Penn State to be featured in HBO series

The nation will soon be treated to an in-depth, up-close look at Penn State’s football program.
HBO on Wednesday announced Penn State will be included in its new series titled 24/7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL. The four-episode docu-series will offer “all-access” programming of four college football programs.
Penn State will be featured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The hour-long episode will chronicle the week leading up to the Nittany Lions’ Oct. 5 homecoming game against Purdue.
“It’s an opportunity to get our program out there on a national scale and allow people to maybe see behind the curtain a little bit,” Penn State coach James Franklin said Wednesday evening.
Penn State joins Florida, Arizona State and Washington State as selections for the Hard Knocks-style show. HBO’s Hard Knocks follows NFL teams through training camp and preseason and offers unfettered access and glimpses into the players and coaches.
“For many years, we have been enamored with the storylines and unrivaled traditions of college football, and we’re excited for the opportunity to expand the 24/7 franchise into the realm of college sports,” said Rick Bernstein, executive producer of HBO Sports.
“Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to gameday and during the game action.”
Liev Schreiber, who narrates the Emmy Award-winning Hard Knocks, will also narrate 24/7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL.
“We are excited for the challenge of delivering a four-part series of four different college programs over a four-week period with the production values and storytelling associated with our 24/7 franchise,” said Bo Mattingly, 24/7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL’s executive producer.
The potential collaboration between Penn State and HBO was first reported in August by Rivals affiliate DevilsDigest.com. At the time, Franklin said talks had been going on for a while and he and the school would make a decision once they had all the details.
“We will have camera crews embedded with each team for one week of their respective seasons, with edit rooms running simultaneously in New York, to give viewers a revealing and timely look at what goes on behind the scenes at some of the most interesting programs in college football,” said Bentley Weiner, HBO Sports president & senior producer. “We’re thrilled to have a representative from the SEC, Big Ten and two Pac-12 schools as part of this new initiative.”