Penn State will bring 75 football players back to campus on June 8 as it begins a phased-in approach to returning to fall sports with voluntary workouts beginning June 15.
According to a release from the university, "Intercollegiate Athletics is part of a phased return for the University that includes other student groups who may also require access to specialized facilities, in-person mentoring or early arrival for successful transition to the fall semester."
The release states Penn State Athletics sports performance team developed in-depth protocols for the student-athletes and staff for a return to campus, including feedback from student-athletes. The protocols include wearing of masks, daily health screening and small group activities, as well as additional usage and sanitation regulations facilities, including carefully guided access to buildings.
"Student-athletes have begun a prescribed quarantine in preparation for their return to campus and will be tested and quarantined upon their return," the release states. "Those student-athletes who are medically cleared may then participate in voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 15. Those workouts will be limited in size (groups of less than 20 student-athletes) and will be supervised by Penn State’s performance enhancement and sports medicine staffs."
Penn State Athletics’ return to campus plan will implement and enforce the following protocols:
- Education for all student-athletes, coach and staff on Penn State’s COVID safety protocols.
- Mandatory daily health screening questionnaire and temperature check for student-athletes, coaches and staff.
- Required use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
- Adherence to social distancing guidelines for meetings and workouts, including the use of smaller groups for performance enhancement session.
- Enhanced cleaning for all athletics facilities.
- Limited and monitored access to facilities.
“We are looking forward to the return of our student-athletes in the coming weeks and hope this is the first steps to a full return for the fall,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. “We are appreciative of President Barron for including ICA in this first wave of students coming back to campus.
“We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority,” continued Barbour. “Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the University, conference and national level, as well as University leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff, and facilities.”
Penn State will use a phased return to campus for its 31 programs. Return times for additional Nittany Lion student-athletes will be announced at a later date.