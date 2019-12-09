Penn State to face Memphis in Cotton Bowl

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will make its sixth consecutive bowl appearance on Dec. 28 when the Nittany Lions play No. 17 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.
Penn State on Sunday accepted a bid to the 82nd annual Cotton Bowl Classic, which will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cotton Bowl marks Penn State’s 50th bowl appearance.
“We couldn’t be more excited to head to the Cotton Bowl and have one more game with this 2019 team,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Our players, coaches and staff will enjoy this next month together as we proudly represent Penn State and the Big Ten Conference. We know the Penn State faithful will turn out and take over Dallas to send our seniors out on a high note for our final family reunion this season.”
No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) will make its third New Year’s Six bowl appearance in four seasons and will play in its sixth consecutive bowl game under Franklin. A win in the Cotton Bowl will give Franklin three 11-win seasons in six years.
“We’ve been fortunate over the last four years to be one of the winningest programs in college football,” Franklin said. “It’s going to be a tremendous challenge against a very talented and confident football team like Memphis, but that’s a big-time goal. If you can win 11 games in a season, that’s something that you should be very, very proud of.”
The Nittany Lions concluded the regular season on Nov. 30 with a 27-6 win against Rutgers. Penn State compiled a 10-2 regular-season record, dropping contests against No. 18 Minnesota and No. 2 Ohio State.
Memphis defeated Cincinnati, 29-24, on Saturday to win the American Athletic Conference championship. The Tigers (12-1, 7-1 AAC) will carry a seven-game win streak into the Cotton Bowl.
“They play with a tremendous amount of confidence, and they’re used to winning,” Franklin said. “They’ve been doing it now for a number of years, and I know they’re going to come into this game expecting to do the same thing. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Former Memphis coach Mike Norvell was introduced as Florida State’s new coach on Sunday. Norvell compiled a 38-15 record in four seasons at Memphis. Tigers offensive line coach and deputy head coach Ryan Silverfield has been promoted to interim head coach and will coach the team in the Cotton Bowl.
“It’s a traditionally strong program, obviously,” Silverfield said of Penn State. “Coach Franklin has taken it to a whole other level. I have great respect. They’re a national brand; they’ve won a ton of football games. ... They’re a Big Ten program; they’ve had a lot of success. We know that we have a lot of challenges facing an opponent like them. But our team is excited and ready to face those challenges ahead in Dallas.”
Penn State’s history with the Cotton Bowl dates back to 1948, when the Nittany Lions played Southern Methodist to a 13-13 tie. The Nittany Lions also played Texas in 1972, and Baylor in 1975. Penn State is 2-0-1 in Cotton Bowl contests.
Penn State and Memphis have never met on the gridiron.
“This is a tremendous opportunity,” Franklin said. “I’ve been fortunate in my career to play in almost every bowl game. I have not been to the Cotton Bowl, so I couldn’t be more excited to get down there and learn more about the tradition and the history, and play an unbelievable opponent like the University of Memphis.”