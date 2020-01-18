STATE COLLEGE – Penn State ended its three-game slide with a 90-76 win against No. 21 Ohio State on Saturday in front of a crowd of 14,785 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The win splits the Nittany Lions-Buckeyes series at 1-1 this season, and it gives Penn State much-needed momentum as it heads into its Jan. 22 contest at Michigan (7 p.m.)
Penn State connected on 6 of its 13 first-half 3-point attempts to carry a 15-point lead into the half. Lamar Stevens scored 10 of his 24 points in the opening 20 minutes.
After receiving scoring contributions from just four players in last week’s loss to Wisconsin, eight Nittany Lions' players recorded points in the first half.
Ohio State on offense slumped early and often. The Buckeyes had scoring droughts of 4:33 and 4:09 in the first half. They opened the game 6-of-13 from the field.
Penn State seized on Ohio State’s shooting woes.
The Nittany Lions shot 53 percent (16-of-30) in the first half. Penn State’s defense forced eight Ohio State turnovers, two of which occurred on the Buckeyes’ first two possessions. The Nittany Lions tallied 20 points on Ohio State turnovers in the first half.
The Buckeyes’ shooting woes spilled into the second half, as they had scoring droughts of 3:31 and 4:19. They occasionally chipped into Penn State’s double-digit lead with trips to the free-throw line, but Penn State's lead proved insurmountable.
Ohio State went 18-of-22 from the charity stripe in the second half.
Jones scored 11 points during the last 20 minutes, and Penn State's bench contributed 14 points. The Nittany Lions' defense was responsible for 13 Ohio State turnovers in the second half, which they turned into 11 points.
This story will be updated.