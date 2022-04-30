After not being selected during the NFL draft, a trio of Nittany Lions will have an opportunity to crack the professional ranks as undrafted free agents.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, former Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
“Former Penn State DT Derrick Tangelo is signing with the #Falcons on a deal that includes $55,000 guaranteed, per his agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter,” Pelissero tweeted on Saturday.
Tangelo played in 12 games in 2021, his lone season at Penn State. The 6-foot-2, 308-pound interior defensive lineman transferred from Duke. He recorded 29 total tackles and registered two sacks along with two fumble recoveries.
Offensive lineman Eric Wilson — a Harvard transfer — is headed to the New Orleans Saints after one season on Penn State’s offensive front. Wilson logged 12 starts in 2021.
“Thanks to @HarvardFootball @PennStateFball and the @NFLPABowl for allowing me to chase childhood dreams!! #WhoDatNation,” Wilson tweeted.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Tom Silverstein reported linebacker Ellis Brooks will sign with Green Bay.
“Can confirm through a source the #Packers are signing Penn State LB Ellis Brooks to a UDFA contract,” Silverstein tweeted.
The 2021 season marked Brooks’ most productive. In 12 games he recorded 100 total tackles — including 54 solo stops — to lead the Nittany Lions.
He joined rare company as just one of 23 linebackers in program history to notch 100 tackles in a season. Brooks registered 16 stops against Michigan.
Big Ten coaches named Brooks a second-team All-Big Ten selection, and members of the conference’s media tabbed him an honorable mention All-Big Ten player. Brooks cracked Penn State’s starting lineup as a redshirt junior in 2020 and posted a defense-best 60 total tackles.