STATE COLLEGE — This season has given Penn State its share of close but gutting losses that interim coach Jim Ferry has said will only provide much-needed experience and resilience as his team forges ahead.
Ferry’s words proved prophetic on Saturday as Penn State overcame a one-point halftime deficit to earn an 81-71 win against visiting No. 14 Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“We’re getting better, and that’s the focus,” Ferry said. “It’s a resilient group. We’re starting to play more and more games, and I think we’re starting to see ourselves get better and better, and that’s what we have to continue to focus on.”
Penn State (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten) earned its second win this season against an AP Top 25 opponent. The Nittany Lions defeated then-No. 15 Virginia Tech, 75-55, on Dec. 8. Penn State has now won three of its last four games, and improved its Big Ten record to 3-6.
Penn State outscored Wisconsin 50-37 in the second half, and shot 15-of-28 (56.3%) from the floor after halftime.
Jamari Wheeler hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 34 early in the second half, and Myles Dread followed with a jumper to give the Nittany Lions a two-point lead at the 18:30 mark of the half.
Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4 Big Ten) briefly regained the lead after a 3-point basket by Aleem Ford, but the advantage was short-lived.
Jones on the ensuing possession pushed Penn State ahead with another jumper, and Brockington unloaded on the rim with a one-handed slam dunk with 17:02 left in the second half to give the Nittany Lions a 40-37 lead.
“I feel like my dunk was really big for our momentum,” Brockington said. “Great pass from (Myreon Jones). Once I got it, I just knew I had to finish it with emphasis.”
Penn State scored 11 second-half points on 12 Wisconsin turnovers.
Jones finished with a team-high 20 points to give him 11 career games with 20 or more points. He scored five of the Nittany Lions’ first seven points in the contest.
Brockington added 18 points, 12 coming in the second half, and nine rebounds. John Harrar collected 17 points and eight rebounds.
Harrar muscled his way to the basket down low for a layup while drawing a foul. He converted the and-one attempt to give the Nittany Lions a nine-point lead with 2:37 left to play.
“I think those are the best,” Harrar said. “It’s a lot of fun, and my teammates come up and chest pound me and do all that fun stuff. … I don’t even know if I made it or not, I just saw everyone’s reaction coming to me, and I started yelling.”
Sam Sessoms returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s loss to No. 13 Ohio State with an ankle injury. Sessoms came off the bench early in the first half and made two 3-pointers. He scored eight points in 19 minutes.
Wisconsin’s 13 wins this season have largely come from efficient shooting from behind the arc. The Badgers entered the weekend contest ranked third in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting with a .379 percentage (146-of-385).
The Badgers went 7-of-28 (25%) from beyond the arc on Saturday.
Saturday’s win is Penn State's first in 10 seasons against Wisconsin. The 81-point scoring output was also the most Penn State has scored in the series.
“We did that for (assistant coaches) Ross (Condon) and (Keith) Urgo and Cappy (David Caporaletti)," Harrar said. “Those dudes have been here 10 years and haven’t beat Wisconsin. We were close last year; I think they’ve been close six or seven times, but we finally got it, and now we have a chance to do it again.”
Penn State travels to Wisconsin for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.