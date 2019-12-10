STATE COLLEGE — Lamar Stevens led five Penn State players in double figures and the Nittany Lions' men's basketball team upset unbeaten and fourth-ranked Maryland 76-69 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday night.
The Nittany Lions are now 8-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Maryland falls to 10-1 overall, 1-1 in the league.
Stevens, who flirted with heading to the NBA before returning for his senior season, scored 17 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Mike Watkins had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Penn State forced Maryland in 20 turnovers, which led to 22 points. Maryland shot just 34 percent (19-of-56) from the field.