Penn State guard Myles Dread, right, beats Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) to a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE — Lamar Stevens led five Penn State players in double figures and the Nittany Lions' men's basketball team upset unbeaten and fourth-ranked Maryland 76-69 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions are now 8-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Maryland falls to 10-1 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Stevens, who flirted with heading to the NBA before returning for his senior season, scored 17 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Mike Watkins had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Penn State forced Maryland in 20 turnovers, which led to 22 points. Maryland shot just 34 percent (19-of-56) from the field.

