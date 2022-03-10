Penn State and first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry have embraced the fact that the Nittany Lions are a second-half team.
That was the case again Thursday as Penn State erased a nine-point halftime deficit to earn a 71-68 win against Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Penn State on Wednesday overcame a deficit to defeat Minnesota in the tournament opener.
“We just have some tough guys, man,” Shrewsberry said. “They never give up. They always fight. We’ve been in this position before, and they just make timely plays.”
Eleventh-seeded Penn State advanced to the quarterfinals, where it plays third-seeded Purdue tonight. The contest — which marks Penn State’s second appearance in the quarterfinals in the past nine seasons — pits Shrewsberry against his former program. Last spring he was hired to lead Penn State from his post as an assistant with the Boilermakers.
Penn State trailed by 11 points in the second half, but went on a 10-2 run that trimmed the Buckeyes’ lead to 39-36 with 15:07 remaining.
After another offensive push by the Buckeyes saw them extend their advantage to nine points, Myles Dread tied the score at 53 with 6:15 remaining. Seth Lundy gave the Nittany Lions their first lead of the game one possession later with a 3-pointer.
The Nittany Lions connected on six of their next seven attempts from the field to wrestle momentum from the Buckeyes, and take a four-point lead. They ended the game 7-for-9 on shots from the field, and they outscored the Buckeyes, 47-35, during the last 20 minutes.
Penn State shot 61.5% (16-of-26) in the second half. The Buckeyes were 11-for-25 (44%) in the second period.
“They come out here and they give their all every time they step on the court,” Shrewsberry said.
Sam Sessoms finished with a team-high 18 points, scoring nine in the second half. Jalen Pickett tallied 16 points, and Myles Dread and John Harrar recorded 12 points apiece. Harrar also collected nine rebounds to help Penn State win the rebounding battle, 29 to 28.
“It comes down to Coach Shrews and the whole coaching staff,” Sessoms said. “They have us prepared for every play, for every counter that other teams draw. Guys like John, Seth, Pickett, they do so much for the program, and they keep reiterating, ‘Never give up.’ We just go out there and play for one another.”
Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell finished with a game-leading 25 points.
Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler — a Penn State transfer — scored eight points.
“We fought,” said Ohio State’s Cedric Russell, who scored six points. “We had to be tougher on the ball. Give those guys credit — they made some tough shots. We just have to be tougher on the ball and defend better on that end and bring more energy on that end.”