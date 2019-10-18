Penn State officials are alerting football fans to be on the lookout for counterfeit tickets ahead of Saturday night's Penn State-Michigan showdown in Beaver Stadium.
According to a release from the university, "Penn State officials have notified law enforcement of counterfeit tickets being in the marketplace." Penn State athletics said fans should watch for "illegally reproduced single-game tickets purchased from non-authorized sources.
"The Penn State Athletic Ticket Office and Ticketmaster are the only authorized sources for tickets to Nittany Lion athletic home events," the university said in a statement. "Fans purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources (including StubHub, Vivid Seats, Craigslist, EBay, and ticket brokers) assume the risk that tickets purchased are counterfeit or the barcodes have been invalidated."
Fans attempting to enter Beaver Stadium with a counterfeit or invalid barcode on their ticket will be denied entry, the university says.