PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State won the final eight bouts — seven with bonus points — as the Nittany Lions won their road dual of the season, 33-8, over Rutgers in Big Ten action on Friday night.
The Nittany Lions (14-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten) dropped the first two decisions of the match as No. 16-ranked Dean Peterson of Rutgers rolled up a 21-6 technical fall over Gary Steen at 125 pounds, before Joe Hileman beat junior Baylor Shunk as the Scarlet Knights took an early 8-0 lead.
Beau Bartlett scored eight points in the third period to pick up a 12-1 major decision over No. 19-ranked Joseph Olivieri for Penn State's first win of the match, and it started a streak of eight straight victories.
Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness, ranked No. 13, dominated his third period as well at 149 pounds for a 21-9 win over Tony White, before true freshman Levi Haines gave Penn State an 11-8 lead with an 8-2 win at 157 pounds.
The Nittany Lions dominated the final five bouts of the match. Alex Facundo rolled up 10 takedowns in a major decision at 165 pounds, while top-ranked Carter Starocci followed with five takedowns, and four-point turn in his major decision at 174 pounds.
Aaron Brooks needed just 4:05 to pick up a techical fall in a battle of ranked wrestlers at 184 pounds. Brooks, the top-ranked wrestler at the weight, had five takedowns, and two four-point turns against No. 14 Brian Soladano.
Max Dean followed with a major decision at 197 pounds, before No. 2-ranked Greg Kerkvliet finished off the meet with a 2:06 technical fall at 285 pounds. Kerkvliet used a first-period takedown, then three four-point turns, and a two-point to complete the fast technical fall.
The Nittany Lions held a 37-14 advantage in takedowns in the victory. Rutgers falls to 10-6, 2-5.
Penn State finishes off the Big Ten dual meet season with a home meet on Sunday with Maryland.
Penn State 33, Rutgers 8
125: Dean Peterson (RU) tech. fall Gary Steen, 21-6, 6:11; 133: Joe Hileman (RU) dec. Baylor Shunk, 7-2; 141: Beau Bartlett (PSU) maj. dec. Joseph Olivieri, 12-1; 149: Shayne Van Ness (PSU) maj. dec. Tony White, 21-9; 157: Levi Haines (PSU) dec. Andrew Clark, 8-2; 165: Alex Facundo (PSU) maj. dec. Luke Gayer, 25-12; 174: Carter Starocci (PSU) maj. dec. Jackson Turley, 16-3; 184: Aaron Brooks (PSU) tech. fall Brian Soldano, 18-3; 197: Max Dean (PSU) maj. dec. Billy Janzer, 11-1; 285: Greg Kerkvliet (PSU0 tech. fall Kyle Epperly, 16-0, 2:06.