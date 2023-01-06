MADISON, Wisc. — Penn State's upper weights — with three top-ranked wrestlers and defending National Champion ranked No. 4 at 197 — dominated as the No. 1-ranked Nittany Lions broke open a tie dual meet with wins in the final bouts to beat No. 11-ranked Wisconsin, 28-12, on the road.
When No. 5-ranked Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin picked up a bonus point at 165 pounds with an 18-6 major decision over Matt Lee, it tied the dual meet at 12-12.
No. 1-ranked Carter Starocci of Penn State followed with a major decision at 174 pounds to start the Penn State streak to end the meet. Top-ranked Aaron Brooks followed with a technical fall over Tyler Dow, pitching a 16-0 shutout in 4:32, before Dean picked up a major decision over No. 14-ranked Braxton Amos at 197 pounds.
Top-ranked Greg Kerkvliet finished off the match at 285 pounds with a 6-2 win over No. 11 Trent Hillger of Wisconsin.
Penn State's other top-ranked wrestler — Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds — also picked up bonus points for the Nittany Lions (8-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten). The two-time defending NCAA champion won 14-5 over No. 27 Taylor LaMont.
True freshman Levi Haines picked up the big win for Penn State at 157 pounds. Haines, who finished with two runner-ups and a state title for Biglerville High School, before skipping his senior season to train, upset No. 16 Garrett Model. Haines jumped on the Badgers' wrestler early, opening up an 8-2 lead after one quarter, and then picked up 2:07 of riding time to open the second period, before Model escaped.
Wisconsin falls to 6-2, 0-1. Penn State is off for two weeks until its hosts Michigan in the Bryce Jordan Center on Jan. 20.
125: Eric Barnett (W) tech. fall Gary Steen, 15-0, 5:11; 133: Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) maj. dec. Taylor LaMont, 14-5; 141: Beau Bartlett (PSU) maj. dec. Felix Lettini, 12-3; 149: Aaron Gomez (W) dec. Shayne Van Ness, 6-2; 157: Levi Haines (PSU) maj. dec. Garrett Model, 16-6; 165: Dean Hamiti (W) maj. dec. Matt Lee, 18-6; 174: Carter Starocci (PSU) maj. dec. Josh Otto, 22-8; 184: Aaron Brooks (PSU) tech. fall Tyler Dow, 16-0, 4:32; 197: Max Dean (PSU) maj. dec. Braxton Amos, 11-2; 285: Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) dec. Trent Hillger, 6-2.