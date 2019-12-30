The Associated Press
STATE COLLEGE — Mike Watkins capped off the nonconference schedule with another highlight-worthy dunk — a powerful first-half alley-oop — and had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the 20th-ranked Penn State’s 90-59 win over Cornell on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions (11-2) ended their nonconference schedule with their 13th straight home win.
n No. 22 West Virginia 67,
No. 2 Ohio State 59
CLEVELAND — Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22, and West Virginia rallied to beat Ohio State.
n No. 5 Kansas 72,
Stanford 56
STANFORD, Calif. — Isaiah Moss made three straight 3-pointers during a decisive second-half stretch, and finished with 17 points.
n No. 6 Oregon 98,
Alabama State 59
EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Duarte scored a season-high 31 points as Oregon rolled.
n No. 8 Auburn 86,
Lipscomb 59
AUBURN, Ala. — Danjel Purifoy had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Auburn improved to 12-0.
n No. 11 Michigan 86,
UMass-Lowell 60
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jon Teske had 25 points and eight rebounds, and Michigan closed its nonconference schedule with a rout.
n No. 13 Maryland 84,
Bryant 70
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points, and Maryland ended a two-game slide.
n No. 16 Virginia 65,
Navy 56
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark scored five points during a 12-0 second-half run, and Virginia overcame a sloppy effort.
n No. 23 Texas Tech 73,
Cal State Bakersfield 58
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kyler Edwards scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime, and Texas Tech pulled away to win its 54th consecutive home game against nonconference teams.
n No. 25 Iowa 93,
Kennesaw State 51
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 23 points and Ryan Kriener added a career-high 20 as Iowa closed its nonconference schedule with a win.
WOMEN
n No. 3 Oregon State 69,
Cal State Bakersfield 50
CORAVLLIS, Ore. — Taylor Jones had 16 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks to lead Oregon State.
n No. 7 Louisville 62,
Syracuse 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jazmine Jones scored 24 points to lead Louisville.
n No. 8 Florida State 86,
Virginia Tech 62
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points as FSU moved to 13-0 for the first time in school history.
n No. 9 N. C. State 72,
Boston College 54.
CHESTNUT HILL, Ma. — Kia Crutchfield scored 14 points for the Wolfpack.
n No. 10 UCLA 83, USC 59
LOS ANGELES — Japreece Dean and Michaela Onyenwere each scored 21 points to lead UCLA to a win over crosstown rival USC.
n No. 11 Texas A&M 85,
Texas A&M-C.C. 48
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter scored 22 points to lead Texas A&M to a victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
n No. 15 Mississippi St. 89,
Little Rock 50
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Aliyah Matharu scored all 18 of her points in the fourth quarter for Mississippi State.
n No. 16 DePaul 89,
Marquette 71
CHICAGO — Lexi Held scored 22 points, Chante Stonewall scored 13 of her 20 points in a turnaround second quarter, and DePaul rallied past Marquette.
n No. 17 Gonzaga 62,
Portland 57
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jill Townsend scored 18 points, and Gonzaga rallied from a 20-point second-quarter deficit to win its West Coast Conference opener over Portland.
n No. 18 Arizona 58,
Arizona State 53
TEMPE, Ariz. — Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Cate Reese added a double-double, and Arizona opened Pac-12 play with a win over rival Arizona State.
n No. 20 Arkansas 96,
Tennessee-Martin 46
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alexis Tolefree hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Arkansas over Tennessee-Martin.
n No. 22 Tennessee 88,
Howard 38
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rae Burrell scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for her first double-double.
n No. 24 Miami 59,
Wake Forest 56
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Mykea Gray scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter.
n No 25 Texas 91,
Northwestern State 49
AUSTIN, Texas — Charli Collier had a double-double by halftime on her way to 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Texas pulled away from Northwestern State.