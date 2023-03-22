STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s significance to the program has never been questioned.
The Norfolk, Virginia, native cracked the Nittany Lions’ starting lineup as a freshman in 2020 and hauled nine touchdown receptions during the following two seasons.
In January, however, Lambert-Smith, flashed just how dynamic he can be after finishing the Rose Bowl with 124 yards receiving and one touchdown on three receptions.
As Lambert-Smith prepares for his fourth season with the program, he now finds himself as an elder in a wide receiver room that looks to replace Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley and their combined 1,188 yards and seven touchdowns from a season ago.
“It’s a challenge, you know, just becoming that leader that not only the guys in the (wide receivers) room but the team needs you to be, and that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Lambert-Smith said when speaking with reporters on Tuesday.
It’s a challenge Lambert-Smith said he’s eager to accept.
For him, that includes holding himself and his teammates accountable. And while Lambert-Smith said he’s known for being a guy “who’s going to talk,” he said, “I also feel like I back it up with all my work.”
Lambert-Smith and Penn State’s wide receiving corps won’t be completely devoid of talent in 2023. Lambert-Smith’s supporting class will include Harrison “Trey” Wallace III and Omari Evans, who played in 13 games last season. Liam Clifford logged playing time in 11 contests in 2022.
“I can see Trey becoming more of a vocal leader,” Lambert-Smith said. “Trey usually just stays to himself – always works – but I can see taking more steps and leading by example … He’s a freak athlete, and we expect to see that on the field. Whether it’s a jump ball or a run after a catch, he can do it all.”
The Nittany Lions dipped into the transfer portal in January and added former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain to the roster. McClain earned accolades as Florida State’s Newcomer of the Year in 2021, and last year he recorded 206 yards receiving to go with three touchdowns.
Entering the second week of spring practice, Lambert-Smith said McClain’s addition has been positive so far.
“I was talking to, I think Drew (Allar), and he said, ‘I see McClain has like an edge to him,’” Lambert-Smith said. “I feel like he reminds me of myself in a way. He’s going to come out there and he’s going to work. He has that dog mentality. He’s going to block. I realized he’s not afraid of contact, he’s not scared of getting dirty … He’s a good receiver, and I can’t wait to see what he does in the future.”
Penn State coach James Franklin also holds high hopes for Lambert-Smith as he prepares for an increased role in 2023.
“This spring, we need him to be a guy like a true number one (wide receiver), not just at Penn State, but really in the conference and a guy that people are talking about nationally,” Franklin said.