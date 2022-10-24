The momentum for Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington had been building for nearly two months. Through the first six games of the 2022 season, Washington’s contributions as a third-year starter netted him 318 yards to lead all Nittany Lion pass catchers.
A touchdown reception, though, was the lone statistic to escape Washington as he and his teammates prepared for their Week 8 contest against Minnesota.
Washington finally checked that box off his season’s list of accomplishments in the third quarter of Penn State’s 45-17 win against the Golden Gophers on Saturday.
As Penn State held a 17-10 lead early in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions offense set up with first-and-10 from its 36 for the unit’s first drive of the second half. Three first downs – one of which came on a 9-yard reception by Washington – placed the offense at Minnesota’s 35-yard line.
Quarterback Sean Clifford took the snap from the shotgun, and back-peddled as a Golden Gopher pass rusher, forced Clifford to heave the football downfield. Washington contorted his body before going airborne at Minnesota’s 3-yard line. He snagged the football from the air, and crashed backward into the end zone for his first touchdown of the season.
“It was good to make a big play in the game,” Washington said postgame. “We worked so hard and just practiced. I feel real confident each week, and got the number called (Saturday). It just felt good to make that play.”
Washington posted a team-high seven catches on eight targets and finished with 70 yards receiving. He upped his season’s total to 388 yards receiving with another team-high in his 30 receptions.
“Before the ball was snapped, I was confident,” Washington said of his touchdown grab. “I just felt like I would make that play. Just being able to do that for our team, and get great momentum with that, it was just exciting, and I was grateful for that.”
Washington’s 35-yard touchdown grab was part of a three-touchdown run that saw the Nittany Lions stretch their lead to 38-10 before Minnesota finally reached the end zone with 8:03 to play in the fourth quarter.
“We moved the pocket — I thought we did a bunch of really good things, especially with the play-action pass,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “It was a well-rounded, really well-executed game.”
Washington now owns a reception in each of the 29 career games he’s played at Penn State.
During Franklin’s postgame press conference, he said he felt the throw from Clifford to Washington “was one of the better throws I’ve seen Sean make under duress standing there, and delivering the ball like that.”
For Washington, the trust Clifford had in him to deliver a momentum-changing touchdown catch has been established over time.
“I felt like our communication throughout the week – he believes in me, I believe in him – I feel without that, he wouldn’t have made that throw in the first place,” Washington said. “That was big. I felt like it was a big confidence booster for both of us and our connection. We’re just going to continue to build on that.”